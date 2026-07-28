WAFCON 2026: Black Queens turn attention to Cape Verde clash

Audio By Carbonatix
Ghana's senior women's national team are gearing up for their first game of the 2026 Women's Africa Cup of Nations (WAFCON).
The Black Queens take to the pitch for the first time in the competition on Wednesday, July 29, facing debutants Cape Verde.
The Queens will be playing in the competition for the 12th time, having missed just twice of the previous 13 editions.
The team trained in Casablanca on Monday as they continued their preparations for the first game of the tournament.
Here are some images through the lens of freelance photographer Peniel Amoako
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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.
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