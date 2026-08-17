NPP Greater Accra chairmanship is preparation for bigger political assignment– Okoe Boye

Dr. Bernard Okoe-Boye, Health Minister

Newly elected Greater Accra Regional Chairman of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Dr Bernard Okoe Boye, has said his decision to seek the position has been driven by a desire to gain experience for a bigger responsibility he believes lies ahead of him.

Dr Okoe Boye has described his political journey as a continuous process of learning, saying his move from constituency-level politics to regional leadership has been motivated by the lessons he expects to acquire rather than the prestige or personal benefits associated with the office.

Speaking on Asempa FM’s Ekosii Sen programme on Monday, August 17, he emphasised that he did not contest the regional chairmanship merely to occupy the position, enjoy the privileges attached to it or add another title to his curriculum vitae.

“I see life as a journey of learning,” he said.

Dr Okoe Boye explained that his experience in constituency politics has exposed him to important aspects of political organisation and leadership, but he believes operating at the regional level will provide a different set of lessons that will be valuable to him in the future.

He said he was convinced that there was a future assignment for which he needed to prepare himself, and that serving as regional chairman would give him the opportunity to develop the experience required for that responsibility.

“My biggest motivation for going for regional chairman is not necessarily to occupy the post and enjoy the experience that comes with it and add it to my CV,” he said.

According to him, the central motivation has been the opportunity to broaden his political experience while contributing to the NPP's work across the Greater Accra Region.

He has also stressed that his tenure should not be viewed solely as a personal chapter in his political career. Instead, he said, the period would be shaped by his collaboration with constituency executives, party members and other residents of Accra.

“The biggest motivator is that just as I have learnt so many things from constituency politics, I am convinced that the assignment God has for me in the future, I need to operate at the regional level and pick vital lessons whilst also writing my chapter,” he said.

The former Minister of Health has indicated that the lessons he hopes to gather will come from the practical demands of regional leadership, including working with the party's grassroots structures and engaging with people across the capital.

He has therefore framed the regional chairmanship as an opportunity to serve while simultaneously preparing himself for future political responsibilities.

Dr Okoe Boye has said the chapter he intends to write in Greater Accra will be a collective one involving the party's constituency executives and supporters, as well as the wider Ghanaian population in the region.

“My chapter will be written with constituency executives, with all patriots in Accra, and also Ghanaians in Accra,” he said.

He noted that the experiences gathered through those interactions will form an important part of his political development.

The Greater Accra Regional Chairman has further expressed a strong personal conviction that his political journey has not reached its ultimate destination.

“I know in my spirit that there is a big assignment for me,” he said.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.