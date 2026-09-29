Freedom of expression doesn’t require degradation of public discourse – Bagbin

Audio By Carbonatix
Speaker of Parliament Alban Bagbin has expressed concern over what he described as the increasingly “intemperate character” of Ghana’s national discourse, particularly the growing use of abusive, insulting, threatening and hate speech.
Speaking during Parliament’s emergency sitting on Tuesday, September 29, he said the trend, particularly across social media and other digital platforms, should be a concern to all Ghanaians.
Mr Bagbin acknowledged the role of social media and other new media platforms in expanding Ghana’s democratic space by giving citizens greater opportunities to participate in national conversations.
He said these platforms have enabled citizens to express their opinions, criticise public officials, expose wrongdoing and demand accountability.
“The expansion of social media or should I say new media and other digital platforms has undoubtedly enlarged the democratic space.
“It has given citizens unprecedented opportunities to participate in national conversations, express opinions, criticize public officials, expose wrongdoing and demand accountability. These are gains which must be protected.”
The Speaker stressed that freedom of speech and expression, including freedom of the press and other media, is guaranteed by the Constitution.
He said criticism of public officials, political disagreements, satire, dissent and vigorous debate were all essential features of a democratic society.
However, Mr Bagbin cautioned that freedom of expression should not be used to degrade the quality of public discourse.
“But freedom of expression does not require the degradation of our public discourse. Increasingly, disagreement is expressed not through reasoned arguments but through insults.”
He urged lawmakers and the wider public to reflect on the tone of national conversations and the need to protect democratic freedoms while maintaining civility in public discourse.
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