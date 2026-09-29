NADMO begins relief distribution to over 4,000 households affected by Hohoe floods

Audio By Carbonatix
The National Disaster Management Organisation (NADMO) has begun distributing food and other essential items to households affected by flooding in Hohoe in the Volta Region.
The Volta Regional Director of NADMO, Pascal Agbagba, said the organisation has already provided some immediate relief to affected residents while continuing to assess their needs.
Speaking on The Pulse on JoyNews, Mr Agbagba said the initial supplies include mattresses, food items, mosquito nets, mosquito repellent and cooking oil.
“We have brought a few items,” he said.
He explained that the supplies form part of NADMO’s immediate intervention as the organisation awaits additional relief items from its national office.
“We are assuring them that the National Office is mobilizing more,” he said.
Mr Agbagba said NADMO had identified more than 4,000 affected households within about 400 houses in the affected communities.
“We have over four thousand households, but these are within four hundred houses,” he said.
He said the organisation was currently ensuring that each affected house receives some assistance while preparations continue for the arrival of additional supplies.
“Each house will get something in the interim,” he said.
According to him, the distribution of the additional relief items will be based on the number of affected households once the supplies arrive from the n
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