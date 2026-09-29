Regional

NADMO mobilises over 1,000 mattresses as relief efforts continue for Hohoe flood victims

Source: Benjamin Coffie  
  29 September 2026 3:26pm
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The National Disaster Management Organisation (NADMO) is mobilising more than 1,000 mattresses to support residents affected by flooding in the Hohoe Municipality of the Volta Region.

Volta Regional Director of NADMO, Pascal Agbagba, said the additional supplies from the organisation’s national office would complement relief items already provided to affected communities.

Speaking on The Pulse on JoyNews, Mr Agbagba said NADMO was continuing to work with affected residents as authorities respond to the flooding.

“They are excited; as I’m speaking to you currently, we are with them. And we have brought a few items,” he said.

He said the organisation had assured residents that additional support was being mobilised.

“We are assuring them that the National Office is mobilizing more,” he said.

Mr Agbagba disclosed that the National Office was preparing to send more than 1,000 mattresses to the affected communities.

“As we speak, the National Office is bringing over a thousand mattresses,” he said.

He said the additional items would supplement the relief supplies already distributed to residents affected by the floods.

The Volta Regional NADMO office is working with the national office to mobilise further assistance as authorities continue assessing and responding to the needs of affected communities.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.

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