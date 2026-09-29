Regional | Top Story

Hohoe flood: Over 700 residents seek shelter in classrooms, MP appeals for help

Source: Albert Kuzor  
  29 September 2026 11:11am
Affected residents in Hohoe
Carbonatix Pre-Player Loader

Audio By Carbonatix

More than 700 residents of Hohoe in the Volta Region are sheltering in classrooms after flooding damaged or destroyed their homes, according to the Member of Parliament for Hohoe, Thomas Worlanyo Tsekpor.

On Joy FM's Super Morning Show on Tuesday, 29th September, Mr Tsekpor said mud houses were among the homes worst affected.

He said some residents had also lost their belongings to the floodwaters.

"With the figures we have currently, we have over seven hundred as of yesterday [Monday] living in classrooms," he said.

The MP appealed for immediate support for those displaced, many of whom are now relying on classrooms for temporary shelter.

"We want support immediately because our people are in a dire situation," the MP said.

In all, more than 3,000 residents have been displaced by the flood, with more than 400 homes reportedly affected after the River Dayi overflowed its banks.

READ ALSO: Over 3,000 displaced as flooding overwhelms Hohoe communities

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.
Tags:  
DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.

Related to this story




Most Popular News

Latest Stories

About Us

The Multimedia Group

Advertise With Us

Contact Us

Terms of Use

Privacy Policy

Radio

Joy 99.7 FM

Adom 106.3 FM

Hitz 103.9 FM

Asempa 94.7 FM

Luv 99.5 FM

Nhyira 104.5 FM

TV

Joy News

Adom TV

Joy Prime

MultiTVWorld.com

Adom TV (Audio)

Joy News (Audio)

Social

YouTube

Facebook

Twitter

Instagram

LinkedIn

Infographics

More

Games

Habitat Fair

Impact Makers

Galamsey

Archives

Elections

Download on App Store Get it on Google Play Explore it on AppGallery
tune in radio TuneIn iTunes iTunes Spotify Spotify
© 1996-2026 Copyright: MyjoyOnline.com | The Multimedia Group