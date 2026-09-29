Hohoe flood: Over 700 residents seek shelter in classrooms, MP appeals for help

Affected residents in Hohoe

More than 700 residents of Hohoe in the Volta Region are sheltering in classrooms after flooding damaged or destroyed their homes, according to the Member of Parliament for Hohoe, Thomas Worlanyo Tsekpor.

On Joy FM's Super Morning Show on Tuesday, 29th September, Mr Tsekpor said mud houses were among the homes worst affected.

He said some residents had also lost their belongings to the floodwaters.

"With the figures we have currently, we have over seven hundred as of yesterday [Monday] living in classrooms," he said.

The MP appealed for immediate support for those displaced, many of whom are now relying on classrooms for temporary shelter.

"We want support immediately because our people are in a dire situation," the MP said.

In all, more than 3,000 residents have been displaced by the flood, with more than 400 homes reportedly affected after the River Dayi overflowed its banks.

READ ALSO: Over 3,000 displaced as flooding overwhelms Hohoe communities

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