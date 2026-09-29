Effiduase hospital begins new maternity ward construction amid maternal health concerns

Effiduase Government Hospital in the Ashanti Region has commenced construction of a new maternity ward to help address pressing maternal health challenges in the district.

The intervention is critical as the Ashanti Region continues to account for the highest share of maternal deaths nationally, recording about 24.6% of all maternal deaths in the country in 2025.

Although the region recorded a 25% drop in institutional maternal mortality in the first half of 2026, the improvement remains higher than the national target.

Health authorities attribute the high numbers to late referrals, overcrowded facilities, and limited capacity at peripheral hospitals.

At Effiduase Government Hospital, these systemic pressures are felt directly, with the existing maternity unit grappling with inadequate space, limited delivery beds and overcrowding.

These conditions often lead to delays in care, loss of privacy for mothers, and increased risk for both mother and newborn.

The new ward is therefore designed to ease congestion, improve infection prevention, ensure safer and more dignified deliveries, and strengthen the hospital’s ability to manage complications before they require referral to the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital (KATH).

To support the project, the Member of Parliament for Effiduase-Asokore, Dr. Nana Ayew Afriye, has donated GH¢20,000 towards its construction.

The donation was presented on his behalf by executives of the Effiduase-Asokore Constituency of the New Patriotic Party (NPP).

The executives commended Dr. Afriye for his continued investment in healthcare delivery, noting that strengthening peripheral facilities like Effiduase aligns with the Regional Health Directorate’s strategy to build capacity at the district level and reduce avoidable referrals and deaths.

The project forms part of broader stakeholder efforts to improve maternal healthcare infrastructure in the Ashanti Region and accelerate progress towards reducing preventable maternal and neonatal deaths.

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