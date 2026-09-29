‘The worst hate speech comes from NDC; enough of lip service, optics politics’ – Afenyo-Markin to Mahama

Audio By Carbonatix
Minority Leader Alexander Afenyo-Markin has criticised what he describes as the National Democratic Congress’ (NDC) persistent use of hate speech and political rhetoric, urging President John Mahama to take steps to rein in members of his party.
Speaking on Adom TV’s Badwam, he said the government must move beyond what he termed “lip service,” “optics politics,” and “rhetoric politics” and take concrete action against inflammatory commentary.
“The worst form of hate speech comes from the NDC. President John Mahama must know that enough of the lip service, enough of optics politics, and enough of the rhetoric politics. “I want President Mahama to be more proactive by calling his own party people to order,” he said.
The Minority Leader also accused the NDC of having an individual based in the United States whom the party allegedly pays to disseminate information and shape political narratives.
“The NDC has employed someone in America that they pay. I can tell them the channel, how they used to send money to him, how they send information, what to say, who to talk about in a week,” he stated.
Mr Afenyo-Markin stressed that political parties often possess information they choose not to make public, particularly when they are in opposition.
“We are in opposition. There are some things that we know. It is not everything; we can come in public to say,” he added.
Latest Stories
-
Middle East conflict pushed Ghana fuel prices higher in first half of 2026 – COMAC
3 minutes
-
President Mahama puts mining firms on notice over 2030 raw mineral ore export ban
5 minutes
-
Ghana’s fuel consumption rises 12.24% to 4.06 billion litres in first half of 2026
5 minutes
-
Global oil shock tests Ghana’s shift towards domestic fuel production
9 minutes
-
Roads Ministry threatens legal action against utility companies over excavation of completed roads
10 minutes
-
Mammography available in only 5 regions, making breast cancer screening difficult – Radiologist
20 minutes
-
Pastor Daniel Amoateng pays for release of 23 Nsawam prison inmates
22 minutes
-
Government to equip health facilities with mammography, radiotherapy machines – Deputy Health Minister
24 minutes
-
Floodwaters recede in Hohoe as residents begin returning home – NADMO
35 minutes
-
Celine Dion kicks off Paris Fashion Week with surprise performance
35 minutes
-
4 years of kidney failure: 28-year-old nurse appeals for $100,000 to undergo life-saving kidney transplant
44 minutes
-
Hohoe flood: About 5,000 affected as NADMO begins emergency relief
45 minutes
-
Why must I renew my vehicle’s registration number every 2 years?
47 minutes
-
Parliamentary Privilege and the Limits of Personal Liberty: A study on the immunity of members of parliament from arrest in Ghana
48 minutes
-
Kwabenya Court denies bail to six accused in alleged 3.9-tonne cocaine shipment
49 minutes