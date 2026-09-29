‘The worst hate speech comes from NDC; enough of lip service, optics politics’ – Afenyo-Markin to Mahama

Minority Leader Alexander Afenyo-Markin has criticised what he describes as the National Democratic Congress’ (NDC) persistent use of hate speech and political rhetoric, urging President John Mahama to take steps to rein in members of his party.

Speaking on Adom TV’s Badwam, he said the government must move beyond what he termed “lip service,” “optics politics,” and “rhetoric politics” and take concrete action against inflammatory commentary.

“The worst form of hate speech comes from the NDC. President John Mahama must know that enough of the lip service, enough of optics politics, and enough of the rhetoric politics. “I want President Mahama to be more proactive by calling his own party people to order,” he said.

The Minority Leader also accused the NDC of having an individual based in the United States whom the party allegedly pays to disseminate information and shape political narratives.

“The NDC has employed someone in America that they pay. I can tell them the channel, how they used to send money to him, how they send information, what to say, who to talk about in a week,” he stated.

Mr Afenyo-Markin stressed that political parties often possess information they choose not to make public, particularly when they are in opposition.

“We are in opposition. There are some things that we know. It is not everything; we can come in public to say,” he added.

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