Parliamentary Privilege and the Limits of Personal Liberty: A study on the immunity of members of parliament from arrest in Ghana

Introduction

The institution of parliamentary privilege originates from the Westminster tradition, and its core purpose is to safeguard the independence of the legislature in the exercise of its functions, free from undue interference by the executive and the judiciary. However, privilege has never been absolute, nor does it mean that Members of Parliament are above the law.

Article 117 of the 1992 Constitution of Ghana expressly provides that no civil or criminal process issued from any court or place outside Parliament shall be served on or executed against an MP "while he is on his way to, attending at or returning from, any proceedings of Parliament." The very wording of this provision reveals its limited nature: it protects the MP in a particular temporal and spatial context, not the MP as an individual.

In practice, however, the boundaries of parliamentary immunity have often been contested. In 2021, Hon. Francis Xavier Sosu, the Member of Parliament for Madina, had an arrest warrant issued against him by the Kaneshie District Court for failing to appear in court, even though his lawyer argued that the MP was attending to parliamentary business relating to the anti-LGBTQI+ Bill. This case sparked widespread public debate about the scope of parliamentary privilege.

This article aims to demonstrate that the immunity of Ghanaian MPs from arrest is procedural and situational, not substantive. An MP who commits a criminal offence outside the precincts of Parliament, and who is not on his way to, attending, or returning from parliamentary proceedings, is subject to the law in the same manner as any ordinary citizen.

The legality of an arrest depends on whether the procedural requirements laid down in Article 14 of the 1992 Constitution and Act 30 have been complied with, not on the parliamentary status of the person arrested.

Article 117 of the 1992 Constitution: A Limited Procedural Immunity

Article 117 of the 1992 Constitution provides: "No civil or criminal process coming from any court or place out of Parliament shall be served on, or executed in relation to, the Speaker or a member or the Clerk to Parliament while he is on his way to, attending at or returning from, any proceedings of Parliament."

A proper interpretation of this provision requires attention to three key elements. First, the scope of the immunity is limited to the service and execution of civil or criminal process, not to criminal liability itself.

An MP is not, by virtue of this provision, immune from investigation, prosecution, or trial; only the service of procedural documents is restricted in time and space. Second, the temporal condition of the immunity is "on his way to, attending at or returning from" parliamentary proceedings.

This means that an MP who is engaged in ordinary daily activities outside Parliament, and who is not on his way to or from parliamentary business, enjoys no procedural immunity whatsoever. Third, the beneficiaries of the immunity include the Speaker, MPs, and the Clerk to Parliament, reflecting a functional protection for the core personnel involved in the operation of Parliament.

Parliament's own official interpretation of this provision confirms its limited nature. A parliamentary research document explicitly states that these "freedoms and immunities... are limited to specific points in time in relation to Parliament and the individual.

For instance, a Member of Parliament can only enjoy these rights when transacting the business of Parliament." In other words, the immunity serves the performance of parliamentary functions, not the personal interests of MPs. Once an MP is outside the context of performing parliamentary functions, the immunity ceases to exist.

It is noteworthy that the Government of Ghana has accepted the recommendation of the Constitutional Review Commission to amend Article 117 to allow civil or criminal processes coming from outside Parliament to be served on the Speaker, Deputy Speaker or Members of Parliament through the Clerk of Parliament and on the Clerk through any Deputy Clerk of Parliament when Parliament is in Session. Where Parliament is not in session, Members of Parliament may be served ordinarily. Processes should be served on Deputy Clerks personally.

This development reflects our collective rethinking of the over-expansion of parliamentary privilege in Ghana which resonates with the central thesis of this article.

Vertical Comparison: The Evolution of Parliamentary Immunity Provisions Across our Four Republican Constitutions.

Since its independence in 1960, Ghana has promulgated four constitutions. The trajectory of the evolution of parliamentary immunity provisions clearly reflects a transition from absolute privilege to limited protection.

The 1960 Constitution established Ghana's First Republic. Article 21(3) provided that freedom of speech and debate in the proceedings of Parliament shall not be questioned in any court or place outside Parliament. However, with respect to immunity from arrest and service of process, there is no provision that grants immunity for Members of Parliament from arrest.

The 1969 Constitution first introduced immunity of Members of Parliament from service of process and arrest. Article 102 of the 1969 Constitution provided that Civil or criminal process coming from any court or place outside Parliament cannot be served on or executed against the Speaker, a Member, or the Clerk to Parliament while they are on their way to, attending at, or returning from any proceedings of Parliament.

This provided a more systematic provision for parliamentary privilege, expressly limiting immunity to matters "relating to parliamentary proceedings," although the precise scope of immunity from arrest still awaited clarification through judicial practice.

The 1979 Constitution (the Constitution of the Third Republic) provided a more refined definition of parliamentary immunity in Article 97, providing that, subject to the provisions of this article, but without prejudice to the generality of the provisions of Article 96 of this Constitution, no civil or criminal proceedings shall be instituted against a member of Parliament in any Court or place out of Parliament for any matter or thing brought by him in or before Parliament by petition, bill, motion or otherwise.

The 1992 Constitution essentially follows the framework of the 1979 Constitution in Article 117, providing that civil or criminal process coming from any court or place outside Parliament shall not be served on, or executed in relation to, the Speaker or a member or the clerk to Parliament while he is on his way to, attending at or returning from any proceedings of Parliament.

The evolution across the four constitutions demonstrates that the Ghanaian constitutional tradition has gradually abandoned the notion of absolute parliamentary immunity in favour of a functional model of immunity centered on the protection of parliamentary functions.

The Lawful Procedure for Arrest: The Requirements of Article 14 and Act 30

An MP may be arrested, but the arrest must comply with the procedure prescribed by law. Article 14 of the 1992 Constitution and the Criminal and Other Offences (Procedure) Act, 1960 (Act 30) together constitute the basic normative framework for arrest procedure in Ghana.

Article 14(2) of the Constitution provides: "A person who is arrested, restricted or detained shall be informed immediately, in a language that he understands, of the reasons for his arrest, restriction or detention and of his right to a lawyer of his choice."

This provision establishes three core requirements of arrest procedure: immediate notification of the reasons, use of a language understood by the arrested person, and notification of the right to counsel. These requirements are absolute and are not diminished by the status of the person arrested.

Section 3 of Act 30 provides for the mode of arrest, requiring the arresting officer to "actually touch or confine the body of the person to be arrested, unless there is a submission to the custody verbally or by conduct."

Section 9 requires that an arrested person be taken to a police station "with reasonable dispatch" and be informed "without delay" of the nature of the charge that initiated the arrest. Section 15 provides that a person arrested without a warrant in connection with an offence shall be released from custody not later than forty-eight hours after arrest unless he is earlier brought before a court of competent jurisdiction.

In Asante v. The Republic, the Ghanaian courts provided a classic exposition of the legality of arrest procedure. In that case, a police officer attempted to take Asante to a police station without informing him of the reasons for his arrest. Asante refused, and a struggle ensued, leading to his conviction.

In its judgment, the court emphasised the mandatory requirement to inform the arrested person of the reasons for arrest, holding that an "invitation" that failed to comply with this procedural obligation did not constitute a lawful arrest. Although the case was decided in 1972, the principles it established were reaffirmed and strengthened in Article 14(2) of the 1992 Constitution.

Section 167 of Act 30 further provides that where the accused does not appear personally and does not plead guilty in writing or by counsel, the court "shall issue a warrant to arrest the accused and cause the accused to be brought before the Court."

In the Sosu case, it was precisely based on this provision that the court issued an arrest warrant against the MP for non-appearance, rejecting his excuse of parliamentary business. This demonstrates that parliamentary business does not, in itself, constitute a valid ground for resisting a court's arrest warrant.

Comparative Perspective: Parliamentary Immunity in Common Law Jurisdictions

The United Kingdom, as the birthplace of parliamentary privilege, provides in Article 9 of the Bill of Rights 1689 that "the freedom of speech and debates or proceedings in Parliament ought not to be impeached or questioned in any court or place out of Parliament." However, this privilege is strictly limited to speech and conduct within parliamentary proceedings; MPs enjoy no immunity for criminal acts committed outside Parliament.

In its 1999 report, the UK Joint Committee on Parliamentary Privilege made clear that "parliamentary privilege does not extend to criminal offences, and an MP who commits an offence outside Parliament is subject to the law in the same way as any other citizen."

The United States Constitution, Article I, Section 6, provides that Senators and Representatives "shall in all Cases, except Treason, Felony and Breach of the Peace, be privileged from Arrest during their Attendance at the Session of their respective Houses, and in going to and returning from the same."

The exceptions (treason, felony, and breach of the peace) are crucial: even during a parliamentary session, an MP suspected of a serious offence may still be arrested. In Williamson v. United States (1908), the Supreme Court explained that the purpose of this provision was to protect MPs from politically motivated arrests by the executive, not to provide a shield for criminal conduct.

Kenya's 2010 Constitution, Article 117, provides that Members of Parliament enjoy immunity from arrest "during any session of Parliament and while going to and returning from Parliament," but this immunity does not apply to "treason, felony or breach of the peace."

In Attorney General v. Ndii (2013), the High Court of Kenya explicitly stated that parliamentary immunity is "procedural, not substantive," and that it "cannot be a bar to criminal prosecution."

The common practice of these countries reveals a clear constitutional principle: the core function of parliamentary immunity is to safeguard the legislature from executive interference, not to provide MPs with immunity from criminal liability.

Article 117 of the 1992 Constitution of Ghana is in line with this common law tradition. Its limited temporal and spatial scope, together with the implicit exception for serious offences, is not essentially different from the institutional arrangements in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Kenya.

Conclusion

An MP may enjoy immunity from arrest, but that immunity is limited, procedural, and strictly conditional. Article 117 of the 1992 Constitution of Ghana confines the immunity to the period during which an MP is "on his way to, attending at or returning from" parliamentary proceedings.

It does not confer upon MPs an absolute privilege against arrest at any time and in any place. The function of this provision is to safeguard the independent exercise of parliamentary functions, not to provide a shield for the personal conduct of MPs.

The legality of arresting an MP depends on procedural compliance, not on immunity by status. In arresting an MP, law enforcement agencies must strictly comply with the requirements of Article 14 of the Constitution concerning notification of reasons, language, and the right to counsel, as well as the requirements of sections 3, 9, and 15 of Act 30 concerning the mode of arrest, the time limit for bringing the arrested person to a police station, and the 48-hour rule for appearance before a court. Provided that the procedure is lawful, the status of the person as an MP cannot constitute a substantive defence to arrest.

It must be noted that an MP is first a citizen, and only secondarily a representative. Parliamentary status confers procedural convenience, not legal immunity. The constitutional reform initiative of the Government of Ghana to amend Article 117 may well be the ultimate confirmation of this proposition.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.