Floodwaters recede in Hohoe as residents begin returning home – NADMO

Affected residents in Hohoe

The flood situation in the Hohoe Municipality of the Volta Region is gradually easing, with floodwaters receding in some affected communities and residents beginning to return to their homes.

Volta Regional Director of the National Disaster Management Organisation (NADMO), Pascal Agbagba, said the receding waters have allowed some residents who had sought refuge with relatives or at designated safe havens to return home.

“As we speak now, the water has receded. People are getting back to their houses. The water is no longer in some of the houses,” he said in an interview on Joy FM’s Middaynews.

More than 3,000 residents have been displaced by flooding in the Hohoe Municipality of the Volta Region, following the overflow of the River Dayi, which has affected more than 400 homes.

Several communities along the river have been impacted, with the Zongo community among the hardest hit.

More than half of the community has reportedly been submerged, forcing residents to flee their homes as floodwaters spread through the affected areas.

Volta Regional Director of NADMO said the organisation had established safe havens at the Adabraka and Nima Mosques, which are currently accommodating more than 270 displaced persons.

Mr Agbagba said the organisation had provided about 100 mattresses, 50 bags of rice, cooking oil, mosquito nets, mosquito repellents, cups, plates and buckets as part of its immediate response.

He explained that the relief items were an interim intervention while the national NADMO office prepares additional supplies following a broader assessment of the affected communities.

According to him, "about 5,000 people have so far been affected by the flooding, although the final needs assessment is expected to provide a clearer picture."

He added that the Ghana National Fire Service is assisting with the provision of water as access to clean water remains a challenge in some affected areas.

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