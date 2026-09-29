Rainfall in Togo driving rising floodwaters in Hohoe – MP

Rainfall in parts of neighbouring Togo is contributing to rising floodwaters in the Hohoe Municipality of the Volta Region, despite a break in the rain in the municipality, the Member of Parliament for the area, Thomas Worlanyo Tsekpor, has said.

Speaking on Joy FM on Tuesday, 29th September, Mr Tsekpor said Hohoe’s low-lying position means it receives floodwaters flowing from across the border.

He said water levels in the municipality were continuing to rise even though it was not raining locally.

"The major cause is the torrential rains in Togo. It has been raining in Hohoe for months now, but not to this magnitude. It has rained continuously, so the load from Togo that joined (the Hohoe rains) led the river (Dayi Lake) to overflow, causing what we are seeing," he said.

The flooding has displaced more than 3,000 residents, and over 700 affected people are now sheltering in classrooms, according to the MP.

READ ALSO: Over 3,000 displaced as flooding overwhelms Hohoe communities

He said floodwaters had destroyed homes, particularly mud houses, and washed away residents’ belongings.

Mr Tsekpor appealed for immediate support for those affected as the floodwaters continue to rise.

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