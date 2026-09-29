HP News 9 | National | Regional

Rainfall in Togo driving rising floodwaters in Hohoe – MP

Source: Albert Kuzor  
  29 September 2026 11:58am
Carbonatix Pre-Player Loader

Audio By Carbonatix

Rainfall in parts of neighbouring Togo is contributing to rising floodwaters in the Hohoe Municipality of the Volta Region, despite a break in the rain in the municipality, the Member of Parliament for the area, Thomas Worlanyo Tsekpor, has said.

Speaking on Joy FM on Tuesday, 29th September, Mr Tsekpor said Hohoe’s low-lying position means it receives floodwaters flowing from across the border.

He said water levels in the municipality were continuing to rise even though it was not raining locally.

"The major cause is the torrential rains in Togo. It has been raining in Hohoe for months now, but not to this magnitude. It has rained continuously, so the load from Togo that joined (the Hohoe rains) led the river (Dayi Lake) to overflow, causing what we are seeing," he said.

The flooding has displaced more than 3,000 residents, and over 700 affected people are now sheltering in classrooms, according to the MP.

He said floodwaters had destroyed homes, particularly mud houses, and washed away residents’ belongings.

Mr Tsekpor appealed for immediate support for those affected as the floodwaters continue to rise.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.
DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.

Related to this story




Most Popular News

Latest Stories

About Us

The Multimedia Group

Advertise With Us

Contact Us

Terms of Use

Privacy Policy

Radio

Joy 99.7 FM

Adom 106.3 FM

Hitz 103.9 FM

Asempa 94.7 FM

Luv 99.5 FM

Nhyira 104.5 FM

TV

Joy News

Adom TV

Joy Prime

MultiTVWorld.com

Adom TV (Audio)

Joy News (Audio)

Social

YouTube

Facebook

Twitter

Instagram

LinkedIn

Infographics

More

Games

Habitat Fair

Impact Makers

Galamsey

Archives

Elections

Download on App Store Get it on Google Play Explore it on AppGallery
tune in radio TuneIn iTunes iTunes Spotify Spotify
© 1996-2026 Copyright: MyjoyOnline.com | The Multimedia Group