Nhyiramma Foundation calls for greater support for widows and single mothers

About 500 widows and single mothers gathered in Akwapim North for the maiden Arise & Shine 2026, organised to provide hope, healing and empowerment.

The initiative by the Nhyiramma Foundation, through its Widows & Single Mothers Association, sought to bring hope, healing, empowerment and renewed dignity to vulnerable women in the community.

Held under the theme “A Day of Hope, Healing, Empowerment & Celebration”, the event brought together women from surrounding communities for a day of encouragement, fellowship, health education, personal reflection and practical support.

The gathering was designed not merely as a social event but as a platform to remind women who have experienced loss, financial difficulties and other challenges that they remain valued members of their communities and that their circumstances do not have to define their future.

A day of encouragement and healing

One of the highlights of the programme was the presence of renowned women’s advocate and broadcaster Akumaa Mama Zimbi, who encouraged the women to remain hopeful, resilient and purposeful despite the challenges they may have experienced.

Speaking to the gathering, she emphasised the importance of women recognising their worth and finding the courage to move forward even after difficult life experiences.

The event also featured Lady Oduraa, a grief coach, who provided guidance on navigating grief and loss. Her session addressed the emotional realities that often accompany widowhood and other significant losses, encouraging participants to acknowledge their experiences while finding healthy pathways towards healing and rebuilding their lives.

Other activities during the programme included conversations on women, widowhood and empowerment, inspirational testimonies, musical ministrations, health education, dementia awareness, healthy ageing and practical empowerment opportunities.

The programme also created an opportunity for participants to fellowship, interact and share experiences with other women facing similar circumstances.

Support beyond the event

For the Nhyiramma Foundation, Arise & Shine represents the beginning of a broader effort to build a stronger and more sustainable support system for widows and single mothers.

While the Foundation used the occasion to provide immediate encouragement and practical support to the women, its leadership stressed that the needs of widows and single mothers cannot be addressed through one-off interventions.

Nana Adwoa Tutuwaa reiterated that the Foundation’s vision is to ensure that widows and single mothers are not defined solely by their circumstances but are given opportunities to rebuild, thrive and contribute meaningfully to their families and communities.

According to the Foundation, the Widows & Single Mothers Association is intended to provide an ongoing support network rather than simply organise occasional events.

Through the Association, selected women can be connected to opportunities including business start-up support, skills apprenticeship and livelihood development.

Call for corporate and individual partnership

Nana Adwoa Tutuwaa emphasised that the Foundation cannot undertake the work alone and urged individuals and organisations who are passionate about supporting vulnerable women to come forward.

She called for partnerships that would enable the Foundation to provide more sustainable forms of assistance, including livelihood opportunities, skills development, entrepreneurship support, mentorship, health referrals and welfare assistance.

She called on companies to consider supporting the Foundation through financial sponsorship, in-kind donations, skills training, employment and livelihood opportunities, health support, mentorship and other forms of corporate social responsibility.

The Foundation also appealed to individuals who may be willing to support specific women or programmes to engage with it and contribute according to their capacity.

Through the Widows & Single Mothers Association, the Foundation has opened its doors to individuals, businesses, charitable organisations and institutions interested in partnering to support these women.

The success of Arise & Shine 2026 was supported by a number of individuals and organisations who contributed towards the programme. Among those who supported the initiative were Hon. Sammy Awuku, Member of Parliament for the constituency, Zigx Foundation for Sustainable Mining and the George and Angela Owusu Foundation, alongside contributions and support from other distinguished individuals and partners.

As the Foundation looks beyond Arise & Shine 2026, it is calling on more organisations and individuals to join the effort.

“Supporting vulnerable women is not the responsibility of one organisation alone,” the Foundation noted. “It requires a community of partners committed to restoring dignity, creating opportunities and rebuilding lives.”

The Nhyiramma Foundation is therefore encouraging individuals, companies, foundations and other institutions interested in supporting widows and single mothers to engage with the Widows & Single Mothers Association and explore opportunities for partnership.

For the women who gathered at Arise & Shine, the day was not simply about receiving support. It was a reminder that their lives still hold promise, their voices still matter, and their stories are still being written.

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