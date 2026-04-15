7,000 Widows and Counting: What the McDan Foundation intervention reveals about Ghana’s social safety nets

The sight was both inspiring and unsettling. Inspiring, because compassion was on full display. Unsettling, because it revealed a truth too stark to ignore—thousands of widows still depend on charity for survival.

At La Town Park on April 10, 2026, the gathering of nearly 7,000 widows was not just an event; it was a statement.

The McDan Widows Support Project, spearheaded by the McDan Foundation in collaboration with RIDNE Consortium, delivered one of the largest targeted humanitarian interventions for widows in Ghana.

The initiative provided essential food items including rice, gari, pasta, biscuits, bottled water, and drinks to beneficiaries drawn from La and surrounding communities.

Complementing the distribution was an extensive health outreach. Medical teams offered screenings for blood pressure, blood sugar, vision, hearing, and musculoskeletal health.

Importantly, the program incorporated mental health consultations—an area often overlooked in public health interventions for vulnerable populations. Nutritional assessments and free medication ensured immediate care for those diagnosed.

At a cost of approximately GH¢1 million, the project underscores the critical role of private foundations in filling gaps within national social protection systems.

However, the scale of participation also raises pressing policy questions. Why do so many widows remain outside structured social safety nets? What mechanisms exist to ensure long-term economic empowerment and healthcare access for this group?

The event has reignited conversations about the need for stronger collaboration between government and private actors.

Sustainable interventions—ranging from targeted financial support to accessible healthcare and skills development—are essential to break the cycle of vulnerability.

As the tents came down and the crowds dispersed, one reality lingered: acts of generosity, while powerful, cannot replace systemic solutions.

The voices of these widows may have been quiet, but their presence spoke volumes. Ghana must listen and act.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.