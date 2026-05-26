Mercy Johnson faces backlash over $18.24 menstrual kit

Mercy Johnson Okojie has come under criticism online following her unveiling as brand ambassador for Girls Tag, a menstrual care brand reportedly selling at N25,000 ($18.24).

Girls Tag, described as an all-in-one period care pack designed for girls aged nine and above, recently launched with Mercy Johnson and her daughter, Purity Okojie, as brand ambassadors.

Shortly after the launch, Regina Daniels was also announced as an ambassador for the brand.

However, the launch of the product has sparked backlash on social media, with critics describing the price as unrealistic and insensitive, especially as millions of Nigerian women and girls struggle to afford basic menstrual products, often resorting to unsafe alternatives or missing school during their periods.

“PHIL, not everyone is a philanthropist! X Nigeria’s problems is not everyone’s problem. She knows who are customers are…she is not interested in the average Nigerian lady or every girl child. Again, not everyone is a philanthropist. We don't tell Dangote to sell Fuel at #100 to support poor or small business owners…. This is business..and again, Nigeria is not everybody’s problem.” @Lai stated.

@ Ms Jorji said, “Mercy Johnson, you are an embarrassment to women. In a country where women are struggling to afford sanitary pad, you want to charge 25k for sanitary pad.”

“The target audience had to be baddies.” @A Tall Edo Girl said.

@Rebekah wrote “Dear @realmercyj, Nigeria is a poor country. Elitism should never extend to the basic rights and dignity of girls and women. Sanitary pads are not luxury items. How many Nigerians can realistically afford #25k monthly for a basic necessity? What is wrong with us Nigerians?”

@Ara stated, “The way some of you kiss celebrities’ ass is annoying. In a country where sanitary pads are meant to be free, someone is selling them for 25k and I’m seeing, “oh, the packaging is worth it” yen yen yen. Hypocrites!, because since when did pads start having a target audience???”

“To be honest, sanitary pads shouldn’t cost this much, I believe that it should be a basic amenity just like food!” @Matt wrote.

@Okafor Gift said, “Selling pad for 25k. As how???”

@Olaámi wrote, “Majority of Nigerian celebrities don’t actually stand for anything, all they care about is their bottom line. Greedy assholes.”

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.