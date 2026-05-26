Gunmen abduct 25 people in twin attacks in Nigeria’s Kwara state, police say

Suspected bandits attacked a police station and a traditional ruler’s palace in Nigeria’s Kwara state early on Sunday, abducting ​at least 10 people and setting part of the palace ‌on fire, police said on Monday.

Kwara, in Nigeria’s north-central region, has in recent years faced a spillover of violent attacks linked to armed groups often referred to ​locally as bandits, who operate across forested border regions and ​are known for kidnappings for ransom.

The attackers struck around 2 ⁠a.m. (0100 GMT) in Yashikira, a community in Baruten local government area near ​Nigeria’s northwestern border, in what authorities described as a coordinated assault.

When the ​police divisional headquarters came under attack, officers on duty repelled the gunmen, the Kwara State Police Command said in a statement.

During the same raid, the assailants set ​sections of the Emir of Yashikira’s palace ablaze and kidnapped 10 residents, ​taking them to an unknown location.

Police Commissioner Ojo Adekimi said security forces had launched ‌a ⁠joint operation involving the military, forest guards and local vigilantes to search nearby forests and suspected hideouts, with the aim of rescuing the victims and arresting those responsible.

Separately, police confirmed a second attack in the state ​in which gunmen ​targeted a prayer ⁠gathering in the Ekiti local government area late on Friday. Armed assailants opened fire at worshippers holding a ​night vigil at Ori-Oke Ajaiye, killing three people and ​abducting ⁠15 others, according to police.

The incident was reported by a local pastor, who said the attackers stormed the gathering at about 8:30 p.m. (1930 GMT), shooting ⁠sporadically ​before taking victims away.

Police said tactical teams, ​including a drone unit and specialised mobile force personnel, had been deployed to carry out search-and-rescue ​operations and track down the attackers.

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