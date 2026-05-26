Africa

Senegal’s parliament speaker quits two days after prime minister sacked

Source: Reuters  
  26 May 2026 3:49am
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Senegal's parliament speaker, El Malick Ndiaye, has announced his resignation, deepening ​political turmoil in the West African ‌nation two days after the president dismissed the government.

  • Ndiaye, a senior figure in the ruling ​PASTEF party, said on Sunday ​his resignation was a personal decision, giving ⁠the "higher interest of the nation" as ​a reason for his departure.
  • President Bassirou Diomaye ​Faye dismissed Prime Minister Ousmane Sonko on Friday and dissolved the government after months of mounting tension ​between the two leaders.
  • Ties between Faye ​and Sonko, allies who swept to power together ‌in ⁠2024, soured against a backdrop of growing economic challenges linked to debt and domestic fallout from the Iran war.
  • Members of parliament ​are set ​to convene ⁠on Tuesday to vote on reinstating Sonko as a lawmaker ​and to elect a new ​speaker ⁠for the National Assembly to replace Ndiaye.
  • Some critics say reinstating Sonko would be illegal ⁠as ​he has never been ​a member of parliament.

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