Eni and partners approve new development phase for Ivory Coast project

Italy's Eni said on Monday that it and partners Petroci and Vitol ‌have approved the final investment decision for the third phase of the Baleine project in the Ivory Coast, marking a new stage in the development of the country's largest hydrocarbon discovery.

Phase 3 will significantly expand output, with oil production set to rise to 150,000 barrels per day from 60,000 ​, and gas output to 200 million cubic feet per day from 80 million, the company said.

The development ​includes the construction of a new floating ​production, storage and offloading (FPSO) unit aimed at ensuring high operational ‌efficiency, ⁠safety standards and reduced environmental impact.

Eni said all gas produced under the project will be directed to the domestic market, supporting Ivory Coast's ​energy needs, ​boosting power ⁠generation and aiding industrial development.

Eni has been present in the African country ​since 2015, where it made the ​Baleine ⁠and Calao discoveries.

The third phase is expected to be online in 32 to 36 months at a ⁠total ​cost of $4 billion, Eni told ​Reuters.

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