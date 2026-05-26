Africa | Energy

Eni and partners approve new development phase for Ivory Coast project

Source: Reuters  
  26 May 2026 4:35am
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Italy's Eni said on Monday that it and partners Petroci and Vitol ‌have approved the final investment decision for the third phase of the Baleine project in the Ivory Coast, marking a new stage in the development of the country's largest hydrocarbon discovery.

  • Phase 3 will significantly expand output, with oil production set to rise to 150,000 barrels per day from 60,000 ​, and gas output to 200 million cubic feet per day from 80 million, the company said.
  • The development ​includes the construction of a new floating ​production, storage and offloading (FPSO) unit aimed at ensuring high operational ‌efficiency, ⁠safety standards and reduced environmental impact.
  • Eni said all gas produced under the project will be directed to the domestic market, supporting Ivory Coast's ​energy needs, ​boosting power ⁠generation and aiding industrial development.
  • Eni has been present in the African country ​since 2015, where it made the ​Baleine ⁠and Calao discoveries.
  • The third phase is expected to be online in 32 to 36 months at a ⁠total ​cost of $4 billion, Eni told ​Reuters.

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