Eni and partners approve new development phase for Ivory Coast project

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Italy's Eni said on Monday that it and partners Petroci and Vitol have approved the final investment decision for the third phase of the Baleine project in the Ivory Coast, marking a new stage in the development of the country's largest hydrocarbon discovery.
- Phase 3 will significantly expand output, with oil production set to rise to 150,000 barrels per day from 60,000 , and gas output to 200 million cubic feet per day from 80 million, the company said.
- The development includes the construction of a new floating production, storage and offloading (FPSO) unit aimed at ensuring high operational efficiency, safety standards and reduced environmental impact.
- Eni said all gas produced under the project will be directed to the domestic market, supporting Ivory Coast's energy needs, boosting power generation and aiding industrial development.
- Eni has been present in the African country since 2015, where it made the Baleine and Calao discoveries.
- The third phase is expected to be online in 32 to 36 months at a total cost of $4 billion, Eni told Reuters.
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