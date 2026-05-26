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Rubio says Strait of Hormuz has to be open ‘one way or the other’ 

Source: Reuters  
  26 May 2026 3:31am
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U.S. Secretary of State Marco ​Rubio said on Tuesday ‌that the Strait of Hormuz has ​to be open, "one ​way or the other", ⁠when referring to ​U.S strikes on ​Iran on Monday.

"The straits have to be open; they're ​going to ​be open one way or ‌the ⁠other, so they need to be open," Rubio told ​reporters on ​his ⁠plane in India's Jaipur.

He said ​the negotiating ​language ⁠of the deal with Iran could "take ⁠a ​few days".

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