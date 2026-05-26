Rubio says Strait of Hormuz has to be open ‘one way or the other’ 

Audio By Carbonatix
U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio said on Tuesday that the Strait of Hormuz has to be open, "one way or the other", when referring to U.S strikes on Iran on Monday.
"The straits have to be open; they're going to be open one way or the other, so they need to be open," Rubio told reporters on his plane in India's Jaipur.
He said the negotiating language of the deal with Iran could "take a few days".
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