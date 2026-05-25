Oil prices slide on hopes of US-Iran peace deal

Oil prices have fallen sharply, and Asian stock markets have risen on hopes of a deal that could bring an end to the US-Israel war with Iran.

On Saturday, US President Donald Trump said an agreement with Tehran had been "largely negotiated", and details would be announced soon, but the following day, he urged his negotiating team not to rush an agreement.

On Monday morning in Asia, the global oil benchmark Brent was down 4.8% to $98.52 (£73.11), while US-traded crude was 5% lower at $91.76.

Trump had previously said the deal would include reopening the key Strait of Hormuz shipping route, without providing further details.

The narrow waterway, through which around a fifth of the world's oil and liquefied natural gas (LNG) usually passes, has been effectively closed since the conflict started on 28 February.

The Nikkei 225 stock index in Japan rose above 65,000 for the first time after gaining 2.9% on hopes that the strait would soon reopen.

Japan, like nearby South Korea, has been particularly affected by the conflict, as it is heavily reliant on energy from the Gulf.

UK and US energy and financial markets are closed on Monday for public holidays.

Trump said on social media on Saturday that he had a "very good call" with the leaders of Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, Qatar, and others about a "Memorandum of Understanding pertaining to PEACE".

"An agreement has been largely negotiated, subject to finalisation between the United States of America, the Islamic Republic of Iran, and the various other Countries, as listed," Trump said.

"Final aspects and details of the deal are currently being discussed and will be announced shortly."

He also said he had a call on Saturday with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, which "went very well".

The president did not give any further details on the deal, but has insisted any agreement would "absolutely" prevent Iran from obtaining a nuclear weapon.

But on Sunday, he said on Truth Social: "Both sides must take their time and get it right. There can be no mistakes!"

Iranian foreign ministry spokesman Esmaeil Baqaei earlier told state television that US and Iranian positions had been converging in the last week, but warned that did not mean agreements would be reached on key issues and accused the Americans of "contradictory statements".

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