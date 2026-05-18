Africa

Comoros suspends fuel price hikes after deadly protests

Source: Reuters  
  18 May 2026 3:40am
Carbonatix Pre-Player Loader

Audio By Carbonatix

Comoros announced the temporary suspension on Saturday of new ​fuel prices introduced in response to the Iran war, backing down ‌after the hikes prompted demonstrations and deadly clashes across the East African archipelago.

The announcement came after one person was killed and five were injured in confrontations between protesters ​and security forces on the island of Anjouan.

"The government and ​President Azali (Assoumani) heard the cries of the Comorian people. There ⁠was no other solution than to listen to them. The goal ​is to preserve peace," Energy Minister Aboubacar Saïd Anli said at a ​press conference.

He said Azali suspended the decrees related to the fuel price hike, which were introduced on May 9, to allow for talks on the matter.

Clashes broke out ​on Friday following a meeting between the mayor of the Anjouan ​island town of Mirontsy and the fishermen's association, which has been on strike since ‌Wednesday ⁠in protest against rising fuel prices.

Roads were also blocked with stones in Mutsamudu, Anjouan's capital. A judicial investigation has now been opened to determine the circumstances of the person's death, which occurred near Mpage.

The unrest ​followed a broader strike ​that began on ⁠Monday after the government raised diesel prices by 46% and gasoline prices by 35%, citing the global oil ​price surge caused by the war in the ​Middle East.

Transport ⁠workers and shopkeepers had paralysed public transportation in the national capital Moroni, and 39 people have been detained, according to the National Human Rights ⁠Commission.

The president ​of the transport workers' union and the ​head of the merchants' union announced the end of the strike on Saturday.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.
DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.

Related to this story





Latest Stories

About Us

The Multimedia Group

Advertise With Us

Contact Us

Terms of Use

Privacy Policy

Radio

Joy 99.7 FM

Adom 106.3 FM

Hitz 103.9 FM

Asempa 94.7 FM

Luv 99.5 FM

Nhyira 104.5 FM

TV

Joy News

Adom TV

Joy Prime

MultiTVWorld.com

Adom TV (Audio)

Joy News (Audio)

Social

YouTube

Facebook

Twitter

Instagram

LinkedIn

Infographics

More

Games

Habitat Fair

Impact Makers

Galamsey

Archives

Elections

Download on App Store Get it on Google Play Explore it on AppGallery
tune in radio TuneIn iTunes iTunes Spotify Spotify
© 1996-2026 Copyright: MyjoyOnline.com | The Multimedia Group