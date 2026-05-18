Why I wished for death in my 20s – Adekunle Gold

Audio By Carbonatix
Afrobeats singer Adekunle Gold has opened up about the stigmatisation he faces as a sickle cell patient.
In a recent interview with media personality Angela Yee, the Orente crooner revealed that people often look at him like he is going to pass away soon whenever he tells them he is living with sickle cell disease.
He recalled wishing for death at 20 because of severe pains during a sickle cell crisis.
Adekunle Gold said the crisis was so severe that his mother, who usually rebuked him whenever he prayed for death, didn’t try to stop him on that particular night.
“At 20, I had the craziest crisis of my life. I told God to take my life. And my mom couldn’t even rebuke me.
"Normally, she would, but that night, it got to a point where it felt like the only thing that made sense should just happen,” he recalled.
The singer said he is glad and grateful to God for being able to keep fighting and surviving with sickle cell disease.
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