Football | National

Hasaacas Ladies beat Army Ladies on penalties to win Women’s FA Cup

  18 May 2026 12:27am
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Hasaacas Ladies were crowned champions of the 2025/26 Women's FA Cup season following their penalty shootout win over Army Ladies on Sunday afternoon.

The Hasmal Ladies won 5-3 on penalties after the two teams had played out a 1-1 draw in 120 minutes of play.

Hasaacas came into the fixture hoping to end their season on a high after losing to Ampem Darkoa Ladies in the Women's Premier League final a month ago. Army, on the other hand, were seeking to also end the season with a trophy after failing to make the league final.

The two teams were presented with great openings in the first half of the encounter but neither of them was able to break the deadlock.

However, the two teams would go on to score a goal each in the second half of the game to take the fixture into extra time. It was Hasaacas who scored first through substitute Linda Epo in the 87th minute.

The lead was cut back two minutes later as Esther Asamoah Yiadom scored her seventh goal of the tournament to level proceedings.

While the forced the game into extra thirty minutes, there was no winner as the game travelled to penalties.

Hasaacas scored all five of their penalties, while Army Ladies scored three and missed one of their four spot kicks taken, guaranteeing a win for Hasaacas.

It was the Takoradi-based side's second FA Cup title, having last won it during the historic 2020/21 season, while head coach Raymond Fenny also became the first person to win the competition in back-to-back seasons.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.

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