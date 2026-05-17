Barcelona score Real Betis to ensure perfect hone La Liga record

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Raphinha scored twice as Spanish champions Barcelona became the first team to win all 19 of their home matches in a 38-game La Liga season.
The Brazilian forward opened the scoring in the 28th minute with a free-kick which caught out Alvaro Valles on his side of the goal.
He doubled his tally in the 62nd minute with a simple finish after intercepting a sloppy pass from Real Betis captain and former Arsenal defender Hector Bellerin.
Champions League-bound Real Betis were awarded a penalty minutes later after Barcelona's Gavi brought down Isco, and the ex-Real Madrid midfielder converted from the spot.
But Hansi Flick's side regained their two-goal cushion through defender Joao Cancelo, who curled a fine strike into the bottom corner from 20 yards out.
The result means Barcelona's team of 2025-26, who were crowned champions with a win over Real Madrid last Sunday, became only the 11th La Liga side to win all of their home matches in a season.
They are the first team since Real Madrid did so in 1985-86 by playing and winning 17 games. Barcelona last had a season with a perfect home league record in 1959-60 (15 games).
Their only two home defeats across all competitions this season came in the Champions League – against Paris St-Germain in the league phase in October and Atletico Madrid in the quarter-finals in April.
Barcelona's success at home is despite them using three stadiums this campaign - the 6,000 capacity Estadi Johan Cruyff, the Barcelona Olympic Stadium and their newly renovated current home the Nou Camp.
Flick's side finish their title-winning campaign away to Valencia next Saturday (20:00 BST).
Departing star striker Robert Lewandowski was given a warm reception when he was substituted in the closing stages.
The 37-year-old, who has scored 119 goals in 191 games for Barcelona since joining in 2022, is leaving the club this summer at the end of his contract.
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