Barcelona score Real Betis to ensure perfect hone La Liga record

Raphinha scored twice as Spanish champions Barcelona became the first team to win all 19 of their home matches in a 38-game La Liga season.

The Brazilian forward opened the scoring in the 28th minute with a free-kick which caught out Alvaro Valles on his side of the goal.

He doubled his tally in the 62nd minute with a simple finish after intercepting a sloppy pass from Real Betis captain and former Arsenal defender Hector Bellerin.

Champions League-bound Real Betis were awarded a penalty minutes later after Barcelona's Gavi brought down Isco, and the ex-Real Madrid midfielder converted from the spot.

But Hansi Flick's side regained their two-goal cushion through defender Joao Cancelo, who curled a fine strike into the bottom corner from 20 yards out.

The result means Barcelona's team of 2025-26, who were crowned champions with a win over Real Madrid last Sunday, became only the 11th La Liga side to win all of their home matches in a season.

They are the first team since Real Madrid did so in 1985-86 by playing and winning 17 games. Barcelona last had a season with a perfect home league record in 1959-60 (15 games).

Their only two home defeats across all competitions this season came in the Champions League – against Paris St-Germain in the league phase in October and Atletico Madrid in the quarter-finals in April.

Barcelona's success at home is despite them using three stadiums this campaign - the 6,000 capacity Estadi Johan Cruyff, the Barcelona Olympic Stadium and their newly renovated current home the Nou Camp.

Flick's side finish their title-winning campaign away to Valencia next Saturday (20:00 BST).

Departing star striker Robert Lewandowski was given a warm reception when he was substituted in the closing stages.

The 37-year-old, who has scored 119 goals in 191 games for Barcelona since joining in 2022, is leaving the club this summer at the end of his contract.

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