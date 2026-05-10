Flick grateful for support after father’s death

Hansi Flick won the Bundesliga twice as manager of Bayern Munich before moving to Barcelona

Barcelona manager Hansi Flick thanked his team and the fans for their support after he took charge of them in Sunday's El Clásico against Real Madrid despite the death of his father.

Barca clinched the La Liga title with a 2-0 victory over their rivals at a packed Camp Nou.

A minute's silence for Flick's father was held before the match, with players wearing black armbands during the game.

"This morning, my mum called me, and she said that my father passed away. And so I thought about [whether] I should hide it or should I speak with my team?" Flick said.

"For me, it's like a family, and I said I want to get the information to the players.

"What they did was unbelievable. I will never forget this moment."

Barcelona and England forward Marcus Rashford, who scored the side's first goal, praised Flick for his strength.

"He showed his character to stay here with the team in a very difficult moment," Rashford told BBC Sport.

"It was very important that we gave 100% on the pitch because he is making decisions like this every day, tough decisions.

"I wish him and his family well."

The former Bayern Munich and Germany manager has now won five trophies with Barcelona since replacing Xavi in May 2024.

"It was a tough match and I'll never forget this day," an emotional Flick told the crowd afterwards.

"I want to thank the squad and all the people who have supported us. The most important thing is that I'm very proud to have such a good team.

"Thank you for everything. Now I think we need to celebrate."

Barcelona announced the death of Flick's father on Sunday afternoon shortly before the match, saying: "We share in your sorrow and our thoughts are with you and your family during this difficult time."

Their fierce rivals from Madrid said in a statement: "Real Madrid, its president and its directors deeply regret the death of the father of Hansi Flick.

"Real Madrid wants to express its condolences and affection to their families and all their loved ones. Rest in peace."

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