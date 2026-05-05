The ultimate month of mayhem: World’s greatest sporting finals live 

The Month of Mayhem has already kicked off in spectacular, breathless fashion and SuperSport is gearing up to broadcast one of the most action-packed, high-stakes months in the global sporting calendar.

This May, SuperSport is at the absolute heart of the action, bringing viewers an unparalleled feast of dramatic league conclusions, historic finals, and elite global competition—from the brutal, beautiful intensity of global rugby and tennis to the absolute pinnacle of the beautiful game.

Before looking abroad, the spotlight shines brightly on the ultimate prize in African club football.

The CAF Champions League Final is set to deliver high-octane drama as the continent's heavyweights clash for ultimate supremacy.

With continental glory and the right to be crowned the kings of Africa on the line, viewers can expect a fiercely contested battle showcasing the very best of African football flair, passion, and tactical brilliance.

Once Africa’s champions have been crowned, the European theatre prepares for its ultimate acts. As the curtain begins to fall on another breathtaking season of sport, the focus shifts to the immaculate pitches of Europe’s football capitals.

Following the conclusion of this week's thrilling semi-finals, the most prestigious club competition in world football—the UEFA Champions League—will host its 2025/26 final at the spectacular Puskás Aréna.

Scheduled for Saturday, 30 May 2026, this highly anticipated showdown marks the conclusion of the 71st season of Europe's elite club competition. After successfully hosting the UEFA Europa League final in 2023, the absolute pinnacle of European football's club calendar arrives in Hungary and its capital for the very first time.

You can catch every historic moment, every lifted trophy, and all the action live on SuperSport.

The Battle for African Supremacy

The 2025/26 CAF Champions League final is set to be a titanic clash of styles and ambitions as Mamelodi Sundowns face off against AS FAR Rabat in a battle for continental supremacy.

For the "Brazilians", this third consecutive final appearance feels like a crowning moment for a project that has dominated Southern African football, with coach Miguel Cardoso looking to finally secure that elusive second star through their signature brand of sophisticated, ball-retention football.

Standing in their way is an AS FAR side driven by a 41-year hunger; the Moroccan "Military Club" has been the tournament's resilient underdog, combining a disciplined defensive shape with lethal counter-attacking efficiency that dismantled domestic rivals on their way to this stage.

The tactical chess match between Cardoso’s fluid possession and Alexandre Santos’s rigid structure will be fascinating, especially as the first leg at the cauldron of Loftus Versfeld sets the tone before a decisive, high-pressure return in Rabat.

With a spot in the 2029 FIFA Club World Cup and the 2026 Intercontinental Cup on the line, this isn't just a match—it is a collision of two footballing cultures fighting to redefine the hierarchy of African football

The UEFA Finals: Crowning Europe’s Kings

The historic Champions League final takes place on 30 May, and will kick off at 19:00 (GMT) at the spectacular Puskás Aréna, in Budapest, Hungary.

Before the whistle even blows, viewers will be treated to the 2026 UEFA Champions League Final Kick Off Show, headlined by The Killers.

To launch this year's performance, the band appears alongside Sir David Beckham in a cinematic short film titled The Race Begins, following lead singer Brandon Flowers and Beckham in a playful, high-stakes race to reach the highly anticipated match.

The ultimate victors at this iconic venue will not only hoist the UEFA Champions League trophy—a dazzling prize standing 73.5cm tall and weighing 7.5kg—but they will also earn the right to play in the 2026 UEFA Super Cup and gain automatic entry into the 2026/27 Champions League league phase. You can catch all the action live on SuperSport.

Just days earlier, Istanbul's Beşiktaş Park will stage the 2026 UEFA Europa League final on Wednesday, 20 May 2026, kicking off at 20:00 GMT.

The 55th edition of the competition will conclude at the home of the 16-time Turkish Super League champions, a stunning 40,000-capacity venue standing on the north side of the Bosphorus.

Two of Europe's elite will battle for the heaviest piece of UEFA silverware—the handle-less 15kg Europa League trophy—and a coveted spot in next season’s Champions League.

Rounding off the European club finals, the 2025/26 UEFA Conference League final will take place at Leipzig Stadium in Germany on Wednesday, 27 May 2026. Following finals in Albania, Czechia, Greece, and Poland, UEFA’s newest men's club competition arrives at the home of Bundesliga side Leipzig.

As a veteran venue of the 2006 FIFA World Cup and UEFA EURO 2024, it is the perfect stage for fresh European talent to flourish. You can catch all the action live on SuperSport.

The Emirates FA Cup Final: Wembley Awaits

The historic Emirates FA Cup Final will see two modern titans, Chelsea and Manchester City, go head-to-head at Wembley Stadium.

Taking place on Saturday, 16 May 2026, this showpiece match will kick off at 15:00 GMT.

Manchester City arrive with staggering pedigree, making a record fourth successive FA Cup final appearance as they chase their eighth title, having reached the semi-finals for a remarkable ninth time in ten seasons under Pep Guardiola.

Standing in their way is a struggling Chelsea side, under interim head coach Calum McFarlane.

Having already secured the 2025 FIFA Club World Cup, Chelsea will be desperate to add another major trophy in their 17th FA Cup Final appearance. You can catch all the action live and exclusively on SuperSport.

Major Football Leagues: The Climax

The battle for English football supremacy has intensified following a dramatic night of action. Arsenal now sit five points clear of Manchester City at the top of the table with three matches left to play.

Despite City having a game in hand, their momentum was halted by a resilient Everton side in a 3-3 draw, leaving the defending champions with a mountain to climb.

The title looks set to be decided on the final day of the season, Sunday, 24 May. With Arsenal facing Crystal Palace and City clashing with Aston Villa, the drama is guaranteed. Don’t miss the conclusion of this historic race, live on SuperSport.

Over in Spain, the LaLiga season also reaches its conclusion on May 24th. Barcelona currently commands a comfortable eleven-point lead over second-placed Real Madrid with just four games remaining.

It would take a miraculous swing—requiring a complete collapse from Barcelona and a flawless finish from Madrid—to alter the destiny of the title, ensuring that every remaining minute on the pitch is absolutely crucial. Don't miss a beat; catch all the action live on SuperSport.

Meanwhile, in Italy, the Serie A fireworks are far from over. Inter Milan may have already wrapped up the title with three games to spare, but a fierce battle for second place is just heating up.

Napoli, AC Milan, and Juventus are fighting tooth and nail for the coveted runners-up spot before the Italian league officially draws to a close on May 24th.

Beyond the Pitch: Elite Tennis, Rugby, and Golf

The Month of Mayhem extends far beyond the football pitch.

The clay courts of Paris beckon as the 2026 Roland-Garros takes place from 18 May to 7 June. This year's tournament features groundbreaking human line judges replacing electronic calling, set against a backdrop of historic tributes, including the 70th anniversary of Althea Gibson’s historic 1956 win.

For rugby enthusiasts, the Investec Champions Cup and EPCR Challenge Cup Finals return to Bilbao’s San Mamés stadium this May.

Bringing together the biggest names, the best clubs, and the most passionate fans in global rugby, the stadium is already well over 50% sold out for what promises to be a memorable weekend of bone-crunching action.

Adding to the prestige of the month, the 2026 PGA Championship is set to be a historic event, returning to the prestigious Aronimink Golf Club in Newtown Square, Pennsylvania, from 14 to 17 May.

Marking the tournament's first visit to the course since 1962, it coincides beautifully with the United States Semiquincentennial.

Over 200,000 spectators are anticipated to watch the world's finest golfers navigate the challenging Par 70 layout in pursuit of the iconic Wanamaker Trophy.

For decades, SuperSport has set the gold standard for sports broadcasting.

Our unrivalled coverage ensures that no matter where the ball rolls, the racket swings, or the tackle is made, we are at the very heart of the action.

As we navigate the breathtaking twists and turns of the Month of Mayhem, our mandate remains clear: to deliver the most thorough, expert, and thrilling sporting events directly to customers.

We do not just broadcast the games; we live them alongside customers, ensuring that we are, without a doubt, Your World of Champions.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.