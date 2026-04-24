Football

Real Madrid title hopes fading after Betis draw

Source: BBC  
  24 April 2026 9:29pm
Carbonatix Pre-Player Loader

Audio By Carbonatix

Real Madrid's slim title hopes suffered another setback as they squandered two points against Real Betis by conceding a 93rd-minute equaliser.

With five games remaining, they now sit eight points adrift of La Liga leaders Barcelona.

The title seems all but out of reach for Alvaro Arbeloa's side with Barca able to extend their lead to 11 points if they beat Getafe on Saturday.

Vinicius Jr had given Real the lead in the 17th minute at Estadio La Cartuja de Sevilla when Federico Valverde's drive from outside the box was spilled by Betis goalkeeper Alvaro Valles and the Brazilian reacted quickly to finish from close range.

Los Blancos had chances to extend their lead with Kylian Mbappe having a goal ruled out for offside and blazing an effort over the bar while Vinicius and Jude Bellingham also failed to take opportunities.

Betis grew into the game and would have scored sooner if not for a number of superb Andriy Lunin saves.

But the hosts' tenacity was rewarded in stoppage time when Hector Bellerin capitalised on confusion in the Real box as Ferland Mendy lost possession and it fell kindly for the former Arsenal man to drive a low effort home.

It now looks almost certain that Real will end the season without silverware with Arbeloa's side also out of the Champions League. It will be only their fifth trophyless season of this century.

They had given themselves hope on Tuesday, beating Alaves to cut Barcelona's lead briefly to six points, before the leaders then beat Celta Vigo the following night.

But draws have proved costly for them this season and their fifth of the campaign means their title hopes are surely fading away, as pressure on Arbeloa intensifies.

Real face Espanyol next week then travel to Barcelona for La Liga's second El Clasico of the season, but are otherwise relying on Hansi Flick's leaders to slip up elsewhere.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.
DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.

Related to this story





Latest Stories

About Us

The Multimedia Group

Advertise With Us

Contact Us

Terms of Use

Privacy Policy

Radio

Joy 99.7 FM

Adom 106.3 FM

Hitz 103.9 FM

Asempa 94.7 FM

Luv 99.5 FM

Nhyira 104.5 FM

TV

Joy News

Adom TV

Joy Prime

MultiTVWorld.com

Adom TV (Audio)

Joy News (Audio)

Social

YouTube

Facebook

Twitter

Instagram

LinkedIn

Infographics

More

Games

Habitat Fair

Impact Makers

Galamsey

Archives

Elections

Download on App Store Get it on Google Play Explore it on AppGallery
tune in radio TuneIn iTunes iTunes Spotify Spotify
© 1996-2026 Copyright: MyjoyOnline.com | The Multimedia Group