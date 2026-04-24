Real Madrid title hopes fading after Betis draw

Real Madrid's slim title hopes suffered another setback as they squandered two points against Real Betis by conceding a 93rd-minute equaliser.

With five games remaining, they now sit eight points adrift of La Liga leaders Barcelona.

The title seems all but out of reach for Alvaro Arbeloa's side with Barca able to extend their lead to 11 points if they beat Getafe on Saturday.

Vinicius Jr had given Real the lead in the 17th minute at Estadio La Cartuja de Sevilla when Federico Valverde's drive from outside the box was spilled by Betis goalkeeper Alvaro Valles and the Brazilian reacted quickly to finish from close range.

Los Blancos had chances to extend their lead with Kylian Mbappe having a goal ruled out for offside and blazing an effort over the bar while Vinicius and Jude Bellingham also failed to take opportunities.

Betis grew into the game and would have scored sooner if not for a number of superb Andriy Lunin saves.

But the hosts' tenacity was rewarded in stoppage time when Hector Bellerin capitalised on confusion in the Real box as Ferland Mendy lost possession and it fell kindly for the former Arsenal man to drive a low effort home.

It now looks almost certain that Real will end the season without silverware with Arbeloa's side also out of the Champions League. It will be only their fifth trophyless season of this century.

They had given themselves hope on Tuesday, beating Alaves to cut Barcelona's lead briefly to six points, before the leaders then beat Celta Vigo the following night.

But draws have proved costly for them this season and their fifth of the campaign means their title hopes are surely fading away, as pressure on Arbeloa intensifies.

Real face Espanyol next week then travel to Barcelona for La Liga's second El Clasico of the season, but are otherwise relying on Hansi Flick's leaders to slip up elsewhere.

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