Konate in advanced talks with Real Madrid

France defender Ibrahima Konate is in advanced talks with Real Madrid about joining the La Liga club on a free transfer.

As reported by the Daily Telegraph, Konate is close to agreeing terms on a move to the Bernabéu when his contract at Liverpool expires at the end of June.

Liverpool announced on Sunday that Konate would leave the club at the end of his current deal.

The 27-year-old had previously been in discussions to extend his stay on Merseyside, but those talks came to an end amid a gap between the centre-half and the club over his value and wages.

Konate made 183 appearances for Liverpool in all competitions and won the Premier League, FA Cup, and two League Cups.

He originally joined Liverpool from RB Leipzig in 2021 for £35m.

Konate is set to become the second player to leave Liverpool for Real Madrid for nothing in successive summers following Trent Alexander-Arnold's departure to Real last year.

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