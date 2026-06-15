Real Madrid announce £51.8m deal for Chelsea’s Cucurella

Audio By Carbonatix
Real Madrid have announced the £51.8m signing of Chelsea defender Marc Cucurella on a six-year deal.
The 27-year-old is with Spain at the World Cup in the United States, Canada and Mexico, but an agreement - worth £47.5m with a further £4.3m in add-ons - was struck on Sunday before the formal announcement on Monday.
Since president Florentino Perez was re-elected and appointed Jose Mourinho as manager, Real are understood to also be targeting departing Manchester City midfielder Bernardo Silva and Inter Milan full-back Denzel Dumfries, while France defender Ibrahima Konate is set to join after leaving Liverpool.
Cucurella, who joined Chelsea for £63m from Brighton in 2022, was understood to have been keen to return to Spain, having come through Barcelona's academy. He had been linked with Atletico Madrid and a move back to Barcelona.
The Catalan also gave an interview during the March international break criticising Chelsea's hierarchy following Enzo Maresca's mid-season departure.
He was part of a core group of Spanish-speaking players who were frustrated by the situation and struggled to perform under Maresca's successor, Liam Rosenior.
Cucurella had three years left on his contract, despite agreeing improved terms without an extension last season, which is likely to have played a part in Chelsea's decision to accept the offer.
Rosenior was eventually sacked, with Chelsea finishing 10th and failing to qualify for Europe despite the temporary appointment of Calum McFarlane as caretaker manager.
Former Real Madrid and Bayer Leverkusen boss Xabi Alonso has since been appointed as the club's manager for the 2026-27 campaign.
Latest Stories
-
MMDAs to receive over 80% of Common Fund directly — Chief of Staff
2 minutes
-
Kuami Eugene’s ‘Sweet Boy’: A dose of heartbreak, highlife and hitmaker energy
2 minutes
-
Finance Minister opens 7th Steering Committee Meeting of Côte d’Ivoire-Ghana Cocoa Initiative in Abidjan
4 minutes
-
Thailand eyes investment in Ghana’s palm oil sector
5 minutes
-
Bosoma’s ‘Time’ No. 4 on Ghana’s Top Trending Songs Chart
9 minutes
-
Iran soccer team arrives in US for World Cup opener as two nations reach peace deal
9 minutes
-
Peace and Love hospital staff trained to use weather forecasts in healthcare planning
12 minutes
-
State must lead investment in agricultural infrastructure to boost food security – Kojo Akoto Boateng
13 minutes
-
Delay in fertiliser subsidies ruining crops and incomes this planting season – PFAG
15 minutes
-
KAIPTC, Austria launch 9th Political Advisors course to strengthen African peace operations
16 minutes
-
Real Madrid announce £51.8m deal for Chelsea’s Cucurella
17 minutes
-
Ghana, Côte d’Ivoire push for cocoa sector reforms to boost farmer incomes
18 minutes
-
Bonn Climate Talks: AGN advances inclusive African women’s climate agenda within global governance
19 minutes
-
Ato Forson calls for practical solutions to strengthen Ghana-Côte d’Ivoire cocoa partnership
19 minutes
-
Ato Forson says success of Ghana-Côte d’Ivoire cocoa alliance is non-negotiable
20 minutes