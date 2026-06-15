Real Madrid announce £51.8m deal for Chelsea’s Cucurella

Real Madrid have announced the £51.8m signing of Chelsea defender Marc Cucurella on a six-year deal.

The 27-year-old is with Spain at the World Cup in the United States, Canada and Mexico, but an agreement - worth £47.5m with a further £4.3m in add-ons - was struck on Sunday before the formal announcement on Monday.

Since president Florentino Perez was re-elected and appointed Jose Mourinho as manager, Real are understood to also be targeting departing Manchester City midfielder Bernardo Silva and Inter Milan full-back Denzel Dumfries, while France defender Ibrahima Konate is set to join after leaving Liverpool.

Cucurella, who joined Chelsea for £63m from Brighton in 2022, was understood to have been keen to return to Spain, having come through Barcelona's academy. He had been linked with Atletico Madrid and a move back to Barcelona.

The Catalan also gave an interview during the March international break criticising Chelsea's hierarchy following Enzo Maresca's mid-season departure.

He was part of a core group of Spanish-speaking players who were frustrated by the situation and struggled to perform under Maresca's successor, Liam Rosenior.

Cucurella had three years left on his contract, despite agreeing improved terms without an extension last season, which is likely to have played a part in Chelsea's decision to accept the offer.

Rosenior was eventually sacked, with Chelsea finishing 10th and failing to qualify for Europe despite the temporary appointment of Calum McFarlane as caretaker manager.

Former Real Madrid and Bayer Leverkusen boss Xabi Alonso has since been appointed as the club's manager for the 2026-27 campaign.

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