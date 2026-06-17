Audio By Carbonatix
Midfielder Bernardo Silva has joined Real Madrid on a two-year deal, linking up with manager Jose Mourinho.
Silva, 31, left Manchester City at the end of last season, bringing an end to a trophy-laden nine-year spell.
Silva was heavily linked with a move to Spain, with Barcelona and Atletico Madrid also reportedly chasing his signature.
He becomes Real's second signing of the summer as a free transfer after defender Marc Cucurella joined from Chelsea in a deal worth £52m.
Real did not win a trophy last season.
They finished eight points behind La Liga champions FC Barcelona and were knocked out in the Champions League quarter-finals.
Silva is at the World Cup with Portugal and is expected to play a pivotal role for his country.
Real are understood to be targeting departing Inter Milan defender Denzel Dumfries, while France defender Ibrahima Konate is set to join after leaving Liverpool.
Defender Antonio Rudiger signed a contract extension with Real this week until 2027.
Latest Stories
-
Driver, passenger escape unhurt after tree falls on taxi at Golf Hills
5 minutes
-
We’re fully prepared and determined to secure victory – Black Stars assure Mahama
6 minutes
-
2026 World Cup: Late Yirenkyi strike gives Ghana victory over Panama in opener
20 minutes
-
Diaspora Affairs Office endorses partnership for Ghana Diaspora Volunteerism Initiative
4 hours
-
Kane and Bellingham shine as England outshine Croatia in thriller
4 hours
-
‘Chip on shoulder’ may help Bellingham to best form
4 hours
-
Real Madrid sign Silva on free after Man City exit
4 hours
-
2026 World Cup: DR Congo stun Portugal to claim point in opening game
4 hours
-
Sedina Tamakloe-Attionu in prison custody, not under house arrest – Kwakye Ofosu
4 hours
-
NPA inaugurates 16-member committee to develop bitumen regulatory framework
5 hours
-
Photos: Senegalese President Bassirou Diomaye Faye arrives in Accra for reparatory justice conference
5 hours
-
Ex-health worker tried to sell Catherine’s medical records
5 hours
-
Trade Minister, Ambassador to US, others to grace Litina’s 2026 FIFA World Cup Business Expo
6 hours
-
Sports Minister rallies support for Black Stars for World Cup opener
6 hours
-
Franklin Cudjoe demands clarity on Sedina’s whereabouts after extradition to Ghana
6 hours