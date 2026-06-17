Real Madrid sign Silva on free after Man City exit

Midfielder Bernardo Silva has joined Real Madrid on a two-year deal, linking up with manager Jose Mourinho.

Silva, 31, left Manchester City at the end of last season, bringing an end to a trophy-laden nine-year spell.

Silva was heavily linked with a move to Spain, with Barcelona and Atletico Madrid also reportedly chasing his signature.

He becomes Real's second signing of the summer as a free transfer after defender Marc Cucurella joined from Chelsea in a deal worth £52m.

Real did not win a trophy last season.

They finished eight points behind La Liga champions FC Barcelona and were knocked out in the Champions League quarter-finals.

Silva is at the World Cup with Portugal and is expected to play a pivotal role for his country.

Real are understood to be targeting departing Inter Milan defender Denzel Dumfries, while France defender Ibrahima Konate is set to join after leaving Liverpool.

Defender Antonio Rudiger signed a contract extension with Real this week until 2027.

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