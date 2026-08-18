Andre Ayew Backs Grassroots Sports as Ghana-Anhui Chamber Donates 2,120 Items for Constituency Games

The Ghana-Anhui Chamber of Commerce and Industry has donated 2,120 sports items and motorcycles to the National Sports Authority’s (NSA) Resource Mobilisation and Partnership Committee in support of the upcoming Constituency Games and grassroots sports development across Ghana.

The donation was presented on Tuesday, August 18, 2026, at the ESP Hotel in Labone, Accra, during a ceremony that brought together leading figures from Ghana’s sporting community and representatives of the Chinese community in Ghana.

The package comprises 600 pairs of footwear, including Peace canvas sneakers and casual shoes, as well as 1,520 Peace T-shirts in adult unisex sizes ranging from XS to 3XL.

Among those present were Ghana Olympic Committee President Richard Akpokavie, NSA Board Chairman Dr Awal, NSA Director General Yaw Ampofo Ankrah, Chairman of the Resource Mobilisation and Partnership Committee Samson Deen, Ghana-Anhui Chamber of Commerce Chairman Tang Wei, President of the Chinese Societies Association Tang Hong, United Nations Security representative Lihong Shen and former Black Stars captain Andre Ayew.

Speaking at the ceremony, Chairman of the National Sports Authority’s Resource and Mobilisation Committee, Samson Deen expressed appreciation to the Ghana-Anhui Chamber for supporting the initiative, stressing that the Constituency Games are intended to create opportunities for young sporting talents regardless of where they come from.

“As part of the government’s reset agenda, this is not mere support, but it will go a long way to help sports and also to discover talents. No child should be left out because of their location or background. That is the reason for the Constituency Games,” Deen said.

He added that providing the right structures and resources at the grassroots level could help Ghana develop more athletes capable of competing at the highest level.

“We believe with the right channels and resources, Ghana sports will take centre stage and also help project our country.”

Tang Wei, Chairman of Ghana Anhui chamber of commerce said the donation formed part of the organisation’s corporate social responsibility and its commitment to giving back to Ghanaian society.

"We are very proud of our contribution of 600 foot wears, 1520 T-shirts. This partnership represents our friendship, social responsibility and a spirit of partnership with our Ghanaian community. The Constituency Games provides a platform to bring communities together through sports. Sports can inspire young people, discover talent , promote discipline and team work and most importantly build bridges among people from different backgrounds. As the Chinese poeople living and working in Ghana, we always believe that our success should be collective with the development and wellbeing of Ghanaian society,” he said.

Former Black Stars captain Andre Ayew welcomed the donation and highlighted the importance of creating sporting opportunities for young people at the community level.

Ayew, who has recently been involved in youth football activities in different parts of Ghana, said supporting the next generation remains a cause close to him.

“When it comes to sports, for our youth, I’m always into it. I was just in the Ashanti Region, then in the Volta Region. I’m moving around just because of our youth in the football domain.”

The 36-year-old believes the significance of the donation extends beyond football because of the multi-sport and nationwide nature of the Constituency Games.

“This donation is something huge because it’s not just about football, it’s about the Constituency Games. That’s everywhere, every community, and so many sports.”

Ayew also reflected on his own journey, recalling how playing football in his community as a young boy provided the foundation for a career that eventually took him to the highest levels of the game.

“Ghana gave me everything. I played football when I was six, seven, eight, growing up, playing in the communities. That’s what brought me to where I am today.”

For Ayew, creating similar opportunities for young Ghanaians could be crucial in uncovering the country's next generation of sporting talent.

“You don’t realise, but this is a huge package for the youth. This is something that’s going to be useful, and I will personally also help with things that come from football because it’s very important in our football domain.”

The donation follows the recent inauguration of the NSA’s Resource Mobilisation and Partnership Committee, which has been tasked with strengthening funding and developing strategic partnerships for Ghanaian sports.

The Constituency Games form a major part of the initiative, with organisers seeking to use community-level competition to identify talent and provide young athletes with pathways for further development.

Image of former Black Stars captain, Andre Ayew speaking at the event

According to the Constituency Games Secretariat, the programme is built around partnership, transparency, community empowerment and excellence, with the broader objective of uniting communities, inspiring talent and building a sustainable future for Ghanaian sports.

The 2,120-item donation and motorcycles from the Ghana-Anhui Chamber is expected to boost preparations for the Games and support efforts to ensure promising young athletes are not denied opportunities because of their location or background.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.