Youth Olympic Games in Africa: policy, regulation, and perspectives on shaping youth lives

Africa’s historic hosting of the Youth Olympic Games (YOG) in Senegal represents a turning point in the continent’s engagement with global sport governance, offering critical lessons for Ghana and other African nations. This commentary examines how policy frameworks, regulatory structures, and parental involvement intersect to shape youth sport participation and lived experiences. Drawing on social learning theory, human rights and social inclusion frameworks, frustration–aggression theory, and deterrence theory, the analysis situates youth sport as both a governance issue and a social institution capable of fostering identity, empowerment, and inclusion.

Policy review reveals that fragmented national frameworks and weak implementation mechanisms continue to hinder youth sport development across Africa, while regulatory gaps in safeguarding and accountability undermine parental trust and athlete welfare. Comparative insights from Singapore and Argentina demonstrate that successful youth mega-events require not only policy alignment and regulatory compliance but also community engagement and cultural programming. For Ghana, the YOG underscores the need to restructure national sport policy, strengthen safeguarding measures, and embed parental involvement as a cornerstone of youth sport development.

The commentary argues that sport must be recognized as a legitimate pathway for education, empowerment, and civic engagement, rather than a distraction from academic achievement. Ultimately, the YOG provides a platform for Africa to chart a pathway toward eventual Olympic hosting, while simultaneously addressing pressing issues of youth development, safeguarding, and social inclusion. By harnessing coherent policies, robust regulation, and parental trust, Ghana and Africa can transform youth sport into a catalyst for social transformation.



Keywords: Youth Olympic Games, Sport Policy, Safeguarding, Parental Involvement, Youth Empowerment, Ghana Sport Development

The Olympic Games, since its revival in Athens in 1896, has become the most significant global sporting spectacle, embodying ideals of unity, excellence, and international cooperation. Yet Africa remains the only continent never to have hosted the Olympics, a reality that raises questions about structural inequalities in global sport governance and domestic policy limitations (Cornelissen 2004). Senegal’s hosting of the Youth Olympic Games (YOG) in Dakar marks a historic milestone, positioning Africa within the Olympic movement for the first time.

This development provides fertile ground for examining how policy frameworks, regulatory structures, and parental involvement intersect to shape youth sport participation and lived experiences in African societies. For Ghana and Africa more broadly, the YOG is not simply a sporting event; it is a test case for readiness to integrate global governance norms with local realities. It offers an opportunity to interrogate how policy and regulation can be harnessed to empower youth, safeguard their welfare, and foster inclusion.

This commentary argues that the YOG must be understood as both a governance milestone and a social institution capable of transforming youth lives, particularly in contexts where socio-economic constraints and cultural attitudes toward sport remain barriers to participation.

Policy frameworks are the structural foundation upon which youth sport participation is built. In Ghana, sport policy has historically been fragmented, with limited coordination between ministries of sport, education, health, and youth development. This mirrors broader African challenges, where national sport policies often lack coherence and effective implementation, and in some situations policies are non-existent (Darby 2013).

The African Union Sport Council has attempted to harmonize continental governance, but disparities persist. The YOG provides a case study for examining how African nations can align youth sport policies with international standards. The IOC emphasizes youth development, education, and cultural exchange as core objectives of the YOG (IOC 2020). These objectives resonate with Ghana’s national development agenda, which identifies youth empowerment as central to achieving sustainable growth. Yet, policy alignment must go beyond rhetoric. It requires investment in infrastructure, integration of sport into educational curricula, and recognition of sport as a legitimate pathway for personal and professional development.

For Ghana, the lesson from Senegal’s YOG is clear: national sport policy must be enacted to prioritize youth development, safeguard welfare, and align with international standards. This involves not only drafting coherent policies but also ensuring their implementation through adequate funding, institutional accountability, and community engagement. Regulation is a critical dimension of youth sport governance.

International frameworks stress safeguarding, anti-doping compliance, and athlete welfare (Donnelly and Petherick 2004). In Africa, safeguarding remains a pressing issue, with reports of abuse, exploitation, and inadequate protection mechanisms in youth sport (Mountjoy et al. 2016). Parents’ trust in sport institutions often hinges on the effectiveness of regulatory frameworks. In Ghana, safeguarding policies exist but are inconsistently enforced. Cases of exploitation, inadequate medical support, and lack of accountability undermine parental confidence and limit youth participation. The YOG in Senegal provides an opportunity to assess how African sport systems can strengthen safeguarding measures.

The IOC’s safeguarding policy requires host nations to implement child protection protocols, anti-harassment policies, and medical support systems (IOC 2020). These measures are not only regulatory requirements but also essential for building parental confidence and encouraging youth participation.

Deterrence theory underscores the importance of regulation in preventing misconduct and safeguarding youth athletes (Becker 1968). For Ghana, this means strengthening legal frameworks, ensuring institutional accountability, and embedding safeguarding into every level of sport governance. Without robust regulation, youth athletes risk exploitation, unsafe conditions, and exclusion from equitable participation. Parental involvement is a decisive factor in youth sport participation. Fredricks and Eccles (2004) demonstrate that parental support influences motivation, persistence, and identity formation in youth athletes.

In African contexts, socio-economic constraints often limit parental capacity to support youth sport, but cultural attitudes also play a role. Sport is sometimes viewed as secondary to education, with parents prioritizing academic achievement over athletic participation (Amusa and Toriola 2010).

Hosting the YOG in Senegal may shift these perceptions by demonstrating the educational and developmental value of sport. Research suggests that mega-events can influence community attitudes, fostering greater acceptance of youth sport as a legitimate pathway for personal development and social mobility (Toohey 2010). For Ghana, parental trust in safeguarding measures and institutional accountability will be critical in determining whether these shifts are sustained. Parents must be engaged as partners in youth sport development.

This requires transparent communication about safeguarding policies, demonstration of institutional accountability, and recognition of the educational value of sport. By building parental trust, Ghana can encourage broader youth engagement and ensure that sport is seen not as a distraction from education, but as a complementary pathway to empowerment.

The application of theory enriches the analysis of youth sport in Africa. Social learning theory posits that youth internalize values and behaviors through observation and participation (Bandura 1977).

Exposure to global role models during the YOG can foster values of discipline, inclusion, and excellence. Human rights and social inclusion frameworks emphasize sport as a vehicle for empowerment, identity formation, and civic engagement (Donnelly and Kidd 2003). These perspectives highlight how youth mega-events can shape lived experiences beyond sport, influencing aspirations and social capital. Frustration–Aggression theory provides another lens, suggesting that unmet aspirations can lead to social frustration and disengagement (Dollard et al. 1939). Hosting the YOG may mitigate these frustrations by offering youth visibility and opportunity, thereby reducing feelings of marginalization. Deterrence theory, meanwhile, underscores the importance of regulation in preventing misconduct and safeguarding youth athletes (Becker 1968).

Together, these theories provide a multidimensional framework for analyzing how policy, regulation, and parental involvement shape youth experiences in African sport. For Ghana, applying these theories means recognizing that youth sport is not merely about competition. It is about identity formation, empowerment, and inclusion. By embedding theoretical perspectives into policy and practice, Ghana can ensure that youth sport contributes to broader social transformation.

Comparative insights from other regions strengthen the discourse. Singapore’s hosting of the inaugural YOG in 2010 demonstrated how youth mega-events can serve as platforms for national branding and youth development (Toohey 2010). Argentina’s hosting in 2018 highlighted the role of community engagement and cultural programming in ensuring event success (Gaffney 2018). These cases illustrate that successful hosting requires not only policy alignment and regulatory compliance but also parental and community support. For Ghana, the lesson is that youth sport development cannot be achieved through policy alone. It requires community engagement, cultural programming, and recognition of sport as a legitimate pathway for empowerment. By learning from Senegal, Singapore, and Argentina, Ghana can chart a pathway toward eventual Olympic hosting, while simultaneously addressing pressing issues of youth development, safeguarding, and inclusion.

Ultimately, the YOG must be understood as both a governance milestone and a social institution capable of transforming youth lives. For Ghana and Africa, the challenge is to harness this opportunity to build coherent policies, strengthen regulation, engage parents and communities, and embed theoretical perspectives into practice. By doing so, Africa can chart a pathway toward eventual Olympic hosting, while simultaneously addressing pressing issues of youth development, safeguarding, and inclusion.

Author: Frank Appiah Kusi, PhD.

Lecturer in Sport Management and Marketing, School of Sports and Exercise Medicine, University of Health and Allied Sciences, Ho, Ghana. Email: fkusi@uhas.edu.gh

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