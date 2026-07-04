Team Ghana heads to Senegal for CAA Region II U18/U20 Championships

Audio By Carbonatix
Team Ghana has departed Accra for Dakar, Senegal, ahead of the 2026 Confederation of African Athletics (CAA) Region II U18/U20 Championships.
The eight-member team left Ghana on Friday, July 3, and will compete in the multi-day championships, which begin on Saturday, July 4.
The competition brings together some of West Africa's most promising young athletes across the Under-18 and Under-20 categories.
Representing Ghana are Aishatu Jaffar (100m, 200m), Christiana Eghan (Long Jump, Triple Jump), Janet Darkoaa (100m, 200m), Adelaide Fosuah (100m, 200m), Blessed Junior Owusu (200m, 400m), Godfred Opoku (400m), Albert Kwaku Gyabaa Komtoh (Triple Jump) and Bossman Kusi Appiah (400m Hurdles).
The team will be guided by coach Dramani Abdul Wahab.
The championships are expected to provide Ghana's young athletes with valuable international exposure as they compete against some of the region's best emerging talents.
Ghana Athletics expressed confidence in the team ahead of the competition and urged the athletes to compete with determination.
The federation also described the championships as an important step in the development of Ghana's next generation of elite athletes.
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