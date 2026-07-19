Joseph Paul inspires Team Ghana with racing spikes gift for Hayford Addae

Team Ghana Athletics Captain Joseph Paul Amoah has presented a brand-new pair of racing spikes to Ghanaian para athlete Hayford Addae, reinforcing the spirit of “One Team Ghana” at the 2026 Commonwealth Games in Glasgow.

The thoughtful gesture came as Hayford Addae prepared for competition, with Amoah recognizing the importance of ensuring that every Ghanaian athlete has the right equipment to perform at the highest level.

The presentation was marked by smiles and camaraderie, symbolizing the strong bond that exists between Ghana’s able-bodied and para athletes as they proudly represent the nation on the international stage.

Receiving the racing spikes, Addae expressed heartfelt appreciation for the unexpected act of kindness, describing it as a timely boost to his preparations and a reminder that Team Ghana stands together as one family.

Joseph Paul Amoah said the gesture was simply about supporting a fellow Ghanaian athlete.

“We wear the same national colours and carry the same flag. If I can help a teammate compete with confidence, then it is the right thing to do. We succeed together as Team Ghana.”

The presentation has been warmly received by members of the Ghana delegation, with many praising Amoah for exemplifying the values of leadership, compassion and selflessness expected of a team captain.

Beyond the gift itself, the moment serves as a powerful reminder that success in sport is built not only on talent and competition but also on solidarity, mutual respect and lifting one another to greater heights.

As Hayford Addae prepares to compete wearing his new racing spikes, the gesture stands as an inspiring example of how athletes can positively impact each other’s journeys.

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