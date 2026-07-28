Glasgow 2026:  Abeku Jackson storms into butterfly semis, Unilez bows out

Ghana swimmer Abeku Jackson has advanced to the semi-finals of the men’s 50m butterfly at the 2026 Commonwealth Games.

Jackson clocked 24.11 seconds in Heat 7, improving on his entry time of 24.22 seconds to secure an automatic qualification spot.

The Ghanaian finished fourth in his heat and placed 14th overall out of 70 swimmers, keeping Team Ghana’s hopes alive in the swimming competition.

Canada’s Joshua Liendo topped the heats with a time of 23.66 seconds, followed by Australia’s Cam McEvoy and England’s Jacob Peters, who both recorded 23.74 seconds.

Jackson will return to action in the semi-finals scheduled for 20:20 BST tonight as he continues his pursuit of a place in the medal race.

Meanwhile, Ghana’s Unilez Takyi missed out on qualification to the semi-finals of the women’s 50m freestyle after finishing seventh in her heat.

Takyi recorded a time of 27.13 seconds, bringing her Commonwealth Games campaign in the event to an end.

Sierra Leone’s Halle Harris won the heat with 26.01 seconds, while Ella Justice of the Isle of Man finished second in 26.38 seconds. Grenada’s Tilly Collymore placed third with a time of 26.83 seconds.

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