Boakye Agyarko vows to rebuild NPP as over 50 constituency chairpersons back his chairmanship bid

Former Energy Minister Boakye Agyarko says he is determined to rebuild and rebrand the New Patriotic Party (NPP) into a strong electoral force capable of returning the party to power in the 2028 general election.

Mr Agyarko committed after more than 50 NPP constituency chairpersons picked up nomination forms on his behalf to contest the party’s National Chairman position.

He described the gesture as a validation of a call made to him by constituency chairpersons more than a year ago to take up the leadership of the party.

“Truly humble. It affirms for me the call constituency chairmen made on June 22nd, 2025 at Longfall in Kumasi when they in unison asked me to take up the chairmanship of our party,” he said.

Mr Agyarko said he had accepted the call and was prepared to lead the party through what he described as a period of rebuilding following its recent electoral setbacks.

“This party may have gone down but we are not out, and I’m sure that with the dedication and commitment I see, NPP here we come, we will rise again,” he said.

Mr Agyarko said his decision to contest the National Chairmanship is ultimately driven by the need to position the NPP for victory in the 2028 presidential and parliamentary elections.

“The objective of my participation is very simple, one word: victory,” he said.

He said his priority, if elected, would be to rebuild and rebrand the party while strengthening its structures into what he described as a “solid electoral machine”.

“My task as chairman is going to be that I lead the party in the rebuilding of this party and rebranding it to a solid electoral machine upon which our presidential candidate Dr Mahamudu Bawumia will stand and firmly prosecute and win the election of 2028 with ease,” he said.

The backing from the constituency chairpersons gives Mr Agyarko an early boost as the NPP prepares for its internal elections and the broader task of repositioning the party after its defeat in the 2024 general election.

His campaign is therefore expected to focus heavily on grassroots mobilisation, party reorganisation and restoring confidence among members ahead of the next general election.

The former minister's bid adds to the emerging contest for the NPP's national leadership, with the party expected to elect executives who will oversee its rebuilding efforts and prepare the organisation for the 2028 electoral contest.

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