AFCON 2027Q: ‘The last time Ghana won was eight games ago’ – Carlos Queiroz

Black Stars head coach Carlos Queiroz says Ghana’s latest defeat to The Gambia is part of a longer winless run in the Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers.

Ghana suffered a humiliating 4-2 defeat to The Gambia at the Accra Sports Stadium on Tuesday, leaving the Black Stars without a win in their last eight AFCON qualifying matches.

Queiroz says the problems with Ghana’s results in the qualifiers did not begin with his return to the national team.

“It’s not the first time that Ghana does win a match in the qualifiers. It’s become number eight. So this issue doesn't start today. It doesn't start yesterday. We have 8 games.

“The last time Ghana won one game was 8 games before.”

The defeat compounds Ghana’s difficult start to the 2027 AFCON qualifying campaign after they also lost 2-0 to Côte d’Ivoire in their opening Group C fixture.

The Black Stars have now suffered back-to-back defeats under Queiroz, who returned to the national team after Ghana’s disappointing 2026 World Cup campaign.

Tuesday’s loss also extends Ghana’s struggles in AFCON qualifying, having failed to win any of their last eight matches in the competition.

Ghana missed out on the 2025 AFCON after a poor qualifying campaign and now face an uphill task in their bid to secure a place at the 2027 tournament.

The Black Stars will need a significant turnaround in their remaining qualifiers if they are to return to the continental showpiece.

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