Football

‘We knew there was disruption’ – Gambia boss claims Ghana players clashed at half-time

Source: Daniel Koranteng  
  29 September 2026 9:28pm
Carbonatix Pre-Player Loader

Audio By Carbonatix

The Gambia head coach Jonathan McKinstry says his technical team noticed signs of frustration and disagreement among Ghana’s players during Tuesday’s 4-2 defeat at the Accra Sports Stadium.

The Scorpions came from two goals down to stun the Black Stars, a result that leaves Ghana’s hopes of qualifying for the 2027 Africa Cup of Nations hanging in the balance.

McKinstry claims his team detected tension among some Ghana players as they headed into the dressing room at halftime, with the situation becoming a talking point during the interval.

According to the Gambia coach, his technical team believed the apparent disruption could work in their favour and encouraged the players to exploit it in the second half.

“In terms of the rhythm of the game, our second goal changed the emotion of the game. We could notice that a few of the Black Stars players were unhappy with each other,” McKinstry said.

“We spoke about that at halftime. Even as they were coming into the dressing room, something stronger than strong words were being said among the Ghana players, so we knew there was disruption there.”

The Gambia went on to complete a remarkable comeback in the second half, securing a 4-2 victory and moving to the top of Group C with six points from two matches.

Ghana, meanwhile, remain bottom of the group without a point after defeats to Côte d’Ivoire and The Gambia, leaving Carlos Queiroz and the Black Stars facing a difficult road to qualification.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.
DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.

Related to this story




Most Popular News

Latest Stories

About Us

The Multimedia Group

Advertise With Us

Contact Us

Terms of Use

Privacy Policy

Radio

Joy 99.7 FM

Adom 106.3 FM

Hitz 103.9 FM

Asempa 94.7 FM

Luv 99.5 FM

Nhyira 104.5 FM

TV

Joy News

Adom TV

Joy Prime

MultiTVWorld.com

Adom TV (Audio)

Joy News (Audio)

Social

YouTube

Facebook

Twitter

Instagram

LinkedIn

Infographics

More

Games

Habitat Fair

Impact Makers

Galamsey

Archives

Elections

Download on App Store Get it on Google Play Explore it on AppGallery
tune in radio TuneIn iTunes iTunes Spotify Spotify
© 1996-2026 Copyright: MyjoyOnline.com | The Multimedia Group