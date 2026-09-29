Bagbin adjourns Parliament indefinitely

Audio By Carbonatix
Speaker of Parliament Alban Bagbin has adjourned the House indefinitely following his decision to reject a Minority motion seeking a parliamentary investigation into major narcotics consignments linked to Ghana.
The adjournment came shortly after Mr Bagbin ruled that the motion, which sought the establishment of an ad hoc committee to investigate the processing and export of the consignments, was inadmissible.
Explaining his decision, the Speaker said the proposed inquiry overlapped substantially with ongoing criminal proceedings and could prejudice the interests of parties involved in the cases before the courts.
“Accordingly, I am of the considered opinion that permitting the motion to proceed in its present form as presented by a Leader of the House at this particular time may prejudice the interests of parties to pending judicial proceedings,” he said.
Mr Bagbin subsequently declared the private member’s motion inadmissible under Parliament’s Standing Orders.
Following the ruling, he adjourned the sitting until further notice.
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