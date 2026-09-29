African Most Beautiful USA Queen to host Community Zumba Dance session in Accra

Ms Ama Kwakye, the reigning African Most Beautiful USA Queen and Ghanaian American entrepreneur, is set to host a free community Zumba and wellness dance session in Accra on Saturday, October 3, 2026.

The event, dubbed "Zumba with Ama," would take place at the Dansoman Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and would be preceded by a five-kilometre run at the University of Ghana Sports Stadium on Saturday morning.

Ms Kwakye, who is also a certified Zumba instructor and founder of the wellness brand AmaKaye, said the initiative sought to create an inclusive environment where people could enjoy music, movement and social interaction while improving their physical and mental well-being.

Known for her advocacy for confidence, wellness and purposeful living, the beauty queen has used her platform to encourage individuals to embrace healthier lifestyles through fitness and positive habits.

She said dance remained one of the most effective ways of bringing people together irrespective of age, fitness level or background.

According to her, the upcoming session would provide participants with an opportunity to relieve stress, build social connections and experience the benefits of exercise in a fun and engaging atmosphere.

Ms Kwakye said the programme was inspired by her personal belief that "Workouts Heal You," a philosophy that forms the foundation of her lifestyle and wellness brand.

She noted that entertainment and wellness could work hand in hand to improve quality of life and strengthen community bonds.

The event is expected to attract fitness enthusiasts, young people and members of the public seeking healthy recreational activities.

As a Ghanaian American, Ms Kwakye said she was excited to use her visit to reconnect with local communities and promote positive lifestyle choices through dance and fitness.

She expressed the hope that the initiative would encourage more people, especially women and young people, to embrace physical activity as part of their daily routines.

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