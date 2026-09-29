Cocaine probe: Majority used super majority with Speaker’s support to weaken Parliament – Afenyo-Markin

Minority in Parliament

Minority Leader in Parliament, Alexander Afenyo-Markin, has criticised the Majority and Speaker Alban Bagbin over the handling of the Minority’s push for a parliamentary inquiry into recent cocaine seizures.

Mr Afenyo-Markin described the outcome of the proceedings as a setback for parliamentary oversight, accusing the Majority of using its numerical strength, with the support of the Speaker, to prevent Parliament from fully scrutinising the matter.

“Today is a sad day for our democracy. Today is a sad day for parliamentary oversight. Today the Majority has once more used its super majority, with the support of Mr Speaker, to weaken Parliament,” he said. Read also: Bagbin dismisses Minority motion on narcotics seizures as inadmissible

He was speaking at a press briefing in Parliament on Tuesday, September 29, following the Speaker’s decision during an emergency sitting to declare the Minority’s motion seeking an inquiry into recent narcotics seizures inadmissible.

Mr Afenyo-Markin said the Speaker’s position that certain aspects of the matter were before the courts did not, in his view, explain how that prevented Parliament from exercising its constitutional oversight responsibilities.

“Mr Speaker tells us that there are certain matters before the courts. He does not explain to us how these matters oust the constitutional jurisdiction of Parliament to inquire into the conduct, administration and effectiveness of public institutions involved in the matter,” he said.

He further accused the government of being unwilling to subject its handling of the issue to parliamentary scrutiny.

“Clearly, the NDC government is afraid of its own failures,” he said.

The Minority Leader also questioned whether the ruling met the standards required of Parliament in carrying out its oversight mandate.

“These rulings by Mr Speaker have failed the integrity test required of Parliament to discharge its duties,” he said.

The Minority had sought a parliamentary inquiry into the recent major narcotics seizures, arguing that the circumstances surrounding the consignments warranted parliamentary scrutiny.

The Majority, however, maintained that ongoing investigations by law enforcement agencies should be allowed to proceed before Parliament undertakes a separate inquiry.

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