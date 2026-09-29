Two bodies stuck at St. Anne’s mortuary after refrigeration engines break down

Two bodies, both of former teachers, are stuck in limbo at St. Anne's Catholic Hospital after the two engines powering the facility's mortuary broke down two days ago, hospital sources and police have said.

The bodies were identified as Abu Seidu, a former teacher at Gindabour D/A Primary School from Gindabour, and Achempong Amafom Makline, a former teacher at Daboya, who hailed from Berekum in the Bono Region.

Seidu's body was deposited by police after his death, which triggered the lynching of Constable Kofi Redeemer Owusu in Gindabour. Makline's body was deposited by officials of the Ghana Education Service (GES) in Daboya.

According to a source in Daboya, Makline had reported to school complaining of ill health and died shortly after arriving at the Daboya Health Centre for treatment. The source said his family in Berekum had been notified by GES officials.

A police source at the Savannah Regional Police Command said the family of the late Abu Seidu has yet to come forward to claim his body, making preservation difficult amid the equipment failure.

When a news team visited the hospital on Sunday, September 28, 2026, staff directed inquiries about the condition of the mortuary to the hospital accountant, who was not available at the time.

Hospital sources said the two engines, which power the morgue's refrigerators, were procured in 2013 and have not had a major overhaul in 13 years. The current breakdown is the third such failure recorded this year, raising concerns about maintenance at the facility.

Hospital management has not yet publicly commented on when the engines will be fixed.

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