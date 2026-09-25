Tears in Damongo court as accused persons show alleged torture wounds while in police custody

Audio By Carbonatix
A Damongo Circuit Court was thrown into concern after two accused persons appeared unable to stand in the dock and told the court they had allegedly been beaten while in police custody.
Abdulai Seidu and Karim Yakubu were asked by the presiding judge, His Lordship Livingston Lartey Yao Ameevor, why they could not stand upright when their names were called.
The two reportedly told the court that they had been subjected to beatings by police officers since their arrest and during their time in custody.
The court subsequently directed the accused persons to remove their shirts, allowing the judge to examine their alleged injuries.
The sight of wounds on their backs reportedly left the courtroom in shock, prompting the judge to immediately order the police to take the two men to hospital for medical attention.
Seidu and Yakubu were arrested by the Police Intelligence Department (PID) on August 18, 2026, at Kintampo.
The two, residents of Salaga in the East Gonja District of the Savannah Region, are being held in connection with investigations into a robbery on the Salaga-Bimbila highway.
The case follows investigations launched by the National and Savannah Regional PID into reported robbery incidents in the Salaga area.
According to information presented in court, the police arrested the two suspects at Kintampo after receiving information believed to be linked to the robbery investigations.
Meanwhile, concerns are growing among some residents over alleged police brutality against suspects and accused persons in the Savannah Region.
Some residents, speaking on condition of anonymity, alleged that several people had died following similar incidents of alleged brutality in the region.
However, the Savannah Regional Police Command has yet to publicly comment on the allegations.
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