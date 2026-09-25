Government repatriates 180 Ghanaians from Libya

The Government of Ghana, in collaboration with the International Organisation for Migration (IOM) and the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS), has facilitated the safe return of 180 Ghanaian nationals from Libya.

According to a post from Ministry of Foreign Affairs Facebook page, the repatriation took place on Thursday, September 24, 2026, as part of ongoing efforts to assist vulnerable Ghanaians stranded abroad or seeking to return home.

The returnees comprised 153 males and 27 females, including children and infants.

Upon their arrival in Ghana, the returnees were received by the Resident Representative of ECOWAS in Ghana, H.E. Mohammed Lawan Gana, officials of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and representatives of the National Disaster Management Organisation (NADMO).

The officials welcomed the returnees and expressed appreciation to the institutions and partners involved in facilitating their safe return.

In his remarks, H.E. Mohammed Lawan Gana assured the returnees that their safe arrival marked an important step towards rebuilding their lives.

He encouraged them not to view their return as a setback but as an opportunity to make a fresh start.

He also urged the returnees to remain hopeful and make constructive use of the support available to them. He encouraged them to explore opportunities in skills development, entrepreneurship and other livelihood programmes that could support their reintegration into their communities.

The repatriation forms part of continued cooperation between the Government of Ghana, IOM and ECOWAS to support the voluntary return and reintegration of Ghanaian nationals in vulnerable situations abroad.

The initiative also reflects the commitment of the institutions to promoting safe, orderly and regular migration, while ensuring that Ghanaian nationals who require assistance can return home safely and receive the necessary support to reintegrate into society.

The returnees are expected to receive appropriate assistance as they begin the reintegration process, with the relevant authorities and partner organisations continuing to work together to support their transition and wellbeing.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.