Education | National

Teacher unions give government September 24 deadline to resolve promotion arrears

  22 September 2026 6:26pm
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The three teacher unions have given the government until midday on Thursday, September 24, 2026, to resolve outstanding issues concerning the payment of promotion salaries and arrears owed to teachers.

The unions, comprising the Ghana National Association of Teachers (GNAT), National Graduate Teachers’ Association (NAGRAT) and the Coalition of Concerned Teachers (CCT), said the 2025 promotion placement, together with the payment of arrears, had not been fully effected.

In an urgent notice to all teachers dated Tuesday, September 22, the unions said the situation was in clear violation of an agreement reached with the government to automatically place all affected teachers by the end of September 2026.

They said the delay had generated tension and anger among teachers across the country, particularly over what they described as the government’s failure to resolve outstanding concerns affecting the teaching profession.

The unions also listed the renewal of the Collective Bargaining Agreement and payment of the Deprived Area Allowance among the issues that remain unresolved.

They warned that if the outstanding matters were not addressed by midday on September 24, they would no longer be able to restrain teachers from taking action.

“Whatever happens, the duty bearers should take full responsibility. This is not a threat but a promise,” the unions stated.

The teacher unions, however, urged teachers to remain calm and follow official directives from their leadership.

They also called on teachers to participate in any actions announced by the unions.

Read the statement below:

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