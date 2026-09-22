National

Restoring BDC confidence helped turn around TOR – MD

Source: James Avedzi  
  22 September 2026 6:15pm
Carbonatix Pre-Player Loader

Audio By Carbonatix

The Managing Director of the Tema Oil Refinery (TOR), Edmund Kombat, has linked the refinery’s turnaround to efforts to restore the confidence of Bulk Distribution Companies (BDCs), who had stopped storing petroleum products at the facility over concerns about receiving their full quantities.

He said rebuilding the confidence of the BDCs became a key part of his efforts to turn around the loss-making refinery and restore its ability to generate revenue.

Speaking to the media on Tuesday, September 22, Mr Kombat said there was widespread mistrust of TOR’s storage and transfer systems at the time.

“When we came here, there was a lot of despondency. People didn't trust TOR. There was a lot of mistrust for the refinery and the storage because at the time people were bringing petroleum products here, and then it got missing,” he said. “And as a result of that, they stopped bringing petroleum products here.”

Mr Kombat said he personally engaged BDCs, Oil Marketing Companies (OMCs), and companies from neighbouring countries, assuring them that their products would be fully accounted for.

He said the first BDCs that returned to TOR received their products in full, helping to rebuild confidence and creating a surge in demand for storage space.

He said the return of BDCs to TOR subsequently provided the refinery with an important source of revenue through storage charges, product transfers, and rack operations.

Mr Kombat explained that the funds generated were used to address some of TOR’s pressing operational challenges, including turnaround maintenance on the Crude Distillation Unit (CDU).

The management, he added, also used the available funds to settle outstanding obligations to former employees.

“A lot of staff who had retired and needed terminal benefits were not paid, so we had to make sure that all of those people were paid. There were others who resigned and they were not paid. We had to make sure that they were paid,” he said.

He stressed that the turnaround of TOR was still ongoing, with further work expected to sustain the refinery’s recovery.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.
Tags:  
DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.

Related to this story




Most Popular News

Latest Stories

About Us

The Multimedia Group

Advertise With Us

Contact Us

Terms of Use

Privacy Policy

Radio

Joy 99.7 FM

Adom 106.3 FM

Hitz 103.9 FM

Asempa 94.7 FM

Luv 99.5 FM

Nhyira 104.5 FM

TV

Joy News

Adom TV

Joy Prime

MultiTVWorld.com

Adom TV (Audio)

Joy News (Audio)

Social

YouTube

Facebook

Twitter

Instagram

LinkedIn

Infographics

More

Games

Habitat Fair

Impact Makers

Galamsey

Archives

Elections

Download on App Store Get it on Google Play Explore it on AppGallery
tune in radio TuneIn iTunes iTunes Spotify Spotify
© 1996-2026 Copyright: MyjoyOnline.com | The Multimedia Group