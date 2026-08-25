TOR’s revival and Ghana’s Petroleum Hub dream

When President John Dramani Mahama announced his disciples for the second chapter of his national mission, he sent them out with a clear and compelling charge: go into the country and reset every aspect of it.

At the time, the weight of that message could hardly be overstated. Ghana stood on the brink of economic dystopia, teetering on the edge of irreversible collapse. A decisive reversal of the downward spiral was more than urgent.

While every appointment by the President carries weight within the broader architecture of governance, some roles sit at the strategic heart of the nation’s life, and the leadership of the Tema Oil Refinery (TOR) belongs firmly in that category.

Founded by Ghana’s first President, Osagyefo Dr Kwame Nkrumah, as a bold instrument of economic self-reliance, TOR had over the years, been reduced to a pale shadow of its original purpose.

Owing to the aforementioned developments, Edmund Kombat was right from the moment of his appointment confronted with a stark choice: tread the same worn path that had drained TOR of its vitality and prestige, or ignite a genuine turnaround capable of restoring the ambition that first brought the refinery into being.

Fifteen months later, President Mahama’s decision has proven to be a masterstroke of leadership. Under Kombat’s stewardship, the Tema Oil Refinery (TOR) has been transformed from an institution once earmarked for disposal into one of the standout success stories of the administration.

The facility is once again refining crude oil on Ghanaian soil, with ambitious plans underway to expand its operations and reclaim its rightful place in the nation’s economic landscape.

Yet TOR’s revival has reignited debate about the relevance and strategic importance of the Petroleum Hub project within Ghana’s energy ecosystem.

Some argue that if TOR, with a refining capacity of 45,000 barrels per stream day (bpsd), is successfully processing crude oil again, then there is little justification for another large-scale complex that would house additional refineries and related infrastructure.

While this viewpoint has some merit, it either underappreciates the Petroleum Hub concept or deliberately overlooks a fundamental distinction. Although the two initiatives share certain similarities, a significant conceptual gap separates them.

Kwame Nkrumah established TOR in 1960 primarily to refine crude oil for domestic consumption. The Petroleum Hub, by contrast, is designed to position Ghana as the continent’s leading energy hub.

In short, TOR has an inward focus, while the Petroleum Hub has a distinctly external orientation. The projects are related, yet they remain fundamentally different in purpose and scale.

To appreciate both their similarities and differences, it is important to recognise that TOR is essentially a single refinery with a limited capacity of 45,000 bpsd when operating at full strength.

The Petroleum Hub, on the other hand, aims to develop infrastructure capable of refining 900,000 bpsd. This naturally raises the question: why would a country whose daily oil consumption is only about 130,000 barrels seek to build three mega-refineries with a combined capacity of 900,000 bpsd?

The answer lies in the project’s broader vision. The Petroleum Hub is conceived as a comprehensive centre for petroleum and petrochemical activities that will establish Ghana as a regional oil and gas hub.

It will offer attractive incentives to both local and foreign investors to develop facilities for refining, storage, and value addition within a single integrated zone.

In this sense, TOR’s concept is a subset of the larger Petroleum Hub framework. As TOR expands, it can take advantage of the Hub’s incentive packages to construct additional facilities within the enclave.

Thus, while TOR’s revival is welcome news for Ghana’s energy sector, it does not diminish the strategic importance of the Petroleum Hub.

On the contrary, it lends credence to the urgent need to accelerate the project, which is planned for a 12,356-acre site in Jomoro in the Western Region.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.