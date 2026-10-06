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Myjoyonline.com brings you the front pages of the various newspapers across the country.
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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.
Latest Stories
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Tullow Oil posts $101m half-year loss despite production gains
11 minutes
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Multimedia Group congratulates Fidelity Bank on 20 years of excellence and impact
22 minutes
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‘Is 24-hour Market concept still part of 24-hour Economy?’ – Hassan Ayariga asks government
28 minutes
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Today’s front pages: Tuesday, October 6, 2026
31 minutes
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Bawumia urges NPP Ashanti region stakeholders to use experience to strengthen party ahead of 2028
44 minutes
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Parliament questions proliferation of unapproved containers in East Legon
2 hours
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Promotion arrears alone cannot end teachers’ strike — PRETAG
2 hours
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Ebi Bright alleges assault on driver in dispute with Tema Central MP
2 hours
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GH¢35m Darkuman 24-hour market to be completed in 16 months — MCE
2 hours
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NPP risks losing Karaga seat if Amin Adam doesn’t contest – John Boadu
3 hours
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Ghana Reference Rate falls to 10.04% in October as borrowing costs ease
3 hours
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53% of NPP delegates backed alternatives to John Boadu in chairmanship race – Mussa Dankwah
3 hours
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High taxes, water shortages push up hotel operating costs — Hotels Association
3 hours
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Catholic Bishops demand tougher action on tramadol, marijuana and other drugs
3 hours
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Government positioning Banda District to become major tourism destination hub – Housing Minister
3 hours