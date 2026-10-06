Ebi Bright alleges assault on driver in dispute with Tema Central MP

Tema Metropolitan Chief Executive Ebi Bright has alleged that a dispute with Tema Central Member of Parliament Charles Forson has escalated to the point where one of her drivers was assaulted during an attempt to engage the legislator.

Ms Bright said the strained relationship had made it difficult for the Tema Metropolitan Assembly to coordinate development initiatives with the MP, with some projects allegedly being undertaken without adequate consultation and subsequently duplicating work planned by the Assembly.

She told Parliament’s Local Government and Rural Development Committee that efforts to resolve the disagreement had been unsuccessful despite interventions from individuals, including members of Parliament’s leadership. She attributed the breakdown in relations to her decision not to approve the release of the MP’s share of the District Assemblies Common Fund.

Ms Bright said she had made several attempts to establish direct communication with Mr Forson, including trying to reach him at Parliament. She alleged that the latest attempt resulted in her driver being physically assaulted.

“I have with the support of other individuals, including some leadership in Parliament, made attempts to approach him. The last of such attempt was met with physical assault on my driver because we tried to reach him at Parliament and we couldn’t reach him,” she said.

She said a subsequent attempt to meet the MP at his residence also proved unsuccessful, after which she sent a package to his office as a gesture of goodwill and an invitation to engage. Ms Bright alleged that a member of her staff was also assaulted during that process.

The MCE said the matter had since been brought to the attention of parliamentary leadership, with efforts being made to mediate the disagreement and restore cooperation between the Tema Metropolitan Assembly and the Tema Central MP.

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