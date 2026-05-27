Dafeamekpor explains why he keeps family life private despite wife’s political career

Rockson-Nelson Dafeamekpor has explained why he has largely kept his marriage and family life away from public attention, despite his wife also being actively involved in politics.

Speaking on PM Express on JoyNews, the South Dayi MP and Majority Chief Whip said he intentionally shields his family from the intense scrutiny and attacks associated with Ghana’s political space.

His comments follow widespread reactions on social media after he publicly celebrated his wife’s birthday in a post that unexpectedly went viral.

“I just wished my wife a simple birthday, and somehow this spiralled out of control,” he said during the interview.

Many social media users were surprised to learn that the outspoken National Democratic Congress (NDC) MP was married to a fellow politician and former parliamentary candidate, a relationship he had largely kept out of the public domain.

According to him, the decision was deliberate and informed by advice he received early in his political journey.

“In public service, part of your public life is ensuring that you insulate your family, your children and loved ones from the turbulence of national politics,” he said.

“You know, your children can get hurt, your family members can get hurt.”

Mr Dafeamekpor said senior political figures, including former President Jerry John Rawlings, advised him to protect his family life from unnecessary public exposure.

He disclosed that he had previously deleted photos of his children from social media after friends and associates cautioned him about exposing them online.

“One of my adult sons today is 21 years old and a third-year Computer Engineering student at Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology,” he said while wishing him a happy birthday during the interview.

He added that although he occasionally posts birthday tributes to his wife, this year’s message attracted unusual attention because social media users connected it to an earlier birthday message she had posted for him.

“So somebody went back to connect the link,” he said.

The Majority Chief Whip described his wife as “hardworking”, “articulate”, “brilliant” and “smart”, adding that despite their political involvement, they prefer to maintain “an undisturbed domestic life.”

He stressed that public office holders do not always need to put every aspect of their private lives in the public domain.

“These are not things you deposit on billboards or run around with,” he stated.

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