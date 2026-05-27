Mystic Twins Foundation continues to bring hope to marginalized communities

The Mystic Twins Foundation has continued its humanitarian outreach across Ghana with a visit to the historic Gambaga settlement in the Northern Region, where it donated items to women once accused of witchcraft and ostracised from their communities.

The outreach formed part of the foundation’s broader efforts to support vulnerable and marginalised groups through acts of charity, solidarity, and social inclusion.

Historically known as the Gambaga Witch Camp, the settlement has for decades housed women accused of witchcraft, many of whom were banished from their homes and families due to cultural beliefs and social stigma.

Although advocacy by civil society groups and public institutions has contributed to significant changes at the site over the years, the settlement continues to serve as a refuge for women seeking safety and acceptance.

During the visit, the foundation provided donations to the residents while engaging with camp authorities and community members.

According to the foundation, the outreach was intended not only to offer material support but also to restore dignity and a sense of belonging to the women.

Speaking about the initiative, founders Nana Akwasi Agyemang Panyin (McKenzie) and Nana Akwasi Agyemang Kakra (McMaine) said the foundation felt compelled to contribute to the transformation of a place historically associated with exclusion and suffering.



“Historically, the Gambaga Witch Camp has been a place marked by centuries of stigma and pain. Women who found themselves there were forced to live out the rest of their days in isolation, not because of wrongdoing, but due to fear and cultural misconceptions,” they said.

“Today, it stands as a refuge, a space for healing and acceptance – and we felt compelled to be part of that transformation.”

The founders also expressed concern that some vulnerable groups in society continue to face rejection and discrimination.

“Our visit was meant to be a quiet gesture of solidarity. The goal was to approach this community without judgment, because that is all they have ever known,” they stated.

“We brought gifts, love, and above all, a reminder that these women, survivors, mothers, even grandmothers, are seen. You are not forgotten.”

Camp overseers reportedly expressed appreciation to the foundation for supporting the more than 100 residents currently living at the settlement.

The foundation said its work is guided by values centred on compassion, dignity, and service rather than publicity or online attention.

It noted that charitable work should focus on restoring hope and building solidarity within communities.

The group cited another recent outreach at Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital, where it covered the medical bills of about 30 new mothers.

According to the foundation, the gesture was aimed at easing financial burdens and giving beneficiaries peace of mind during difficult moments.

The Mystic Twins, known publicly for their spiritual work and private counsel to high-profile individuals, have in recent months attracted growing public attention beyond Ghana.

Their recent appearance at the palace of Nii Tackie Teiko Tsuru II was seen by some observers as a reflection of increasing engagement between traditional leadership and emerging spiritual figures among younger Africans.

The foundation maintains that it remains committed to promoting social change through compassion-driven initiatives.

“At the end of the day, true transformation doesn’t announce itself loudly; it is felt in the lives it quietly changes,” the founders said.

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